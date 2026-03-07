India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Airfares Spike As Fans Rush To Ahmedabad; Special Trains Announced

Due to the increase in travel demand to Ahmedabad, airfares have increased and Indian Railways introduced special trains to Ahmedabad

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
india vs new zealand icc t20 world cup 2026 final travel airfare special trains
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India and New Zealand to clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • There has been a surge in travel demand due to the final being hosted at Ahmedabad

  • Airfares have skyrocketed due to the increased demand

Airfares on major routes to Ahmedabad, which will host the T20 World Cup final between favourites India and New Zealand on Sunday, have skyrocketed, with cricket fans flocking to the city.

The surge in travel demand has prompted the Indian Railways to introduce special trains to Ahmedabad, said officials on Saturday.

“Flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities have seen significant spikes in the airfares,” said Chairman of the Gujarat Tourism Development Society (GTDS) Manish Sharma.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad airfares, which usually hover around Rs 3,000, have surged to Rs 15,000-Rs 17,000. Flights from New Delhi to Ahmedabad are currently priced at around Rs 14,000, while Bengaluru-Ahmedabad fares have also spiked to nearly Rs 13,000, Sharma said.

The jump in prices comes amid massive demand from cricket enthusiasts eager to witness the final, which is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

To manage the rush, Western Railways announced special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) at Mumbai Central confirmed the arrangements.

“To clear the extra rush of passengers during the T20 Men’s World Cup Final, AC Superfast Special Trains on Demand (TOD) on Special Fare will run between Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad,” the DRM wrote.

Related Content
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Matt Henry and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Kiwis Train In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Titular Clash
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammate Tilak Varma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad
India and New Zealand will face each other in final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 6, 2026. - X/ICC
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast
Related Content

The railways has announced that Train No. 09029, an AC Superfast Special, will run one trip on March 8 (Sunday). The train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 00:05 hrs and arrive in Ahmedabad at 08:40 hrs, halting at Surat and Vadodara along the way, the DRM said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has also announced a special train service (number 04062) to help fans travelling from the national capital.

“Due to an increase in flight ticket costs and unavailability of train tickets following a surge in the number of passengers willing to go to Ahmedabad, we have decided to operate a special train from New Delhi for the convenience of cricket lovers,” Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said.

“The 19-coach special train with ACII and ACIII classes will commence from New Delhi tonight at 11.45 and reach Sabarmati tomorrow at 2.30 pm via Delhi Cantt, Gurugram and Jaipur,” he added.

Officials said that train number 04062 is available for booking on the IRCTC website and mobile application.

The additional services are expected to provide relief to thousands of fans planning last-minute travel to Ahmedabad for the much-anticipated cricket final, said officials.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Santner’s Plan To Restrict India Below 250, Says, 'Jhuth Bol Raha Hai'

  2. Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown

  4. India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  4. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  2. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

  3. Service Economy, Caste Memory And The Racialisation Of Northeastern Bodies In Urban India

  4. Curbs in Kashmir over protests against Khamenei’s killing lifted

  5. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  3. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  4. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  5. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence