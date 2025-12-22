Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Group A Showdown To Light Up Casablanca
Mali vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Catch play-by-play updates from the Matchday 1 Group A showdown between Mali and Zambia on Monday, 22 December, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco
Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Group A Showdown CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Mali vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 1 Group A showdown between Mali and Zambia at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Both sides kick off their AFCON Morocco 2025 campaigns chasing an early statement, with Mali’s depth and tactical control up against Zambia’s pace, power, and direct threat. A clash rich in pedigree and intent, this one promises intensity, sharp midfield battles, and a fight for three points that could shape the group from the very start.
LIVE UPDATES
Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Live Streaming
The Mali vs Zambia Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be streamed in India on the Fancode platform.
Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: ZAM Starting XI