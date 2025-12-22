Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Group A Showdown To Light Up Casablanca

Mali vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Catch play-by-play updates from the Matchday 1 Group A showdown between Mali and Zambia on Monday, 22 December, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Updates
Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Group A Showdown CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Mali vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 1 Group A showdown between Mali and Zambia at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Both sides kick off their AFCON Morocco 2025 campaigns chasing an early statement, with Mali’s depth and tactical control up against Zambia’s pace, power, and direct threat. A clash rich in pedigree and intent, this one promises intensity, sharp midfield battles, and a fight for three points that could shape the group from the very start.
LIVE UPDATES

Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Live Streaming

The Mali vs Zambia Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be streamed in India on the Fancode platform.

Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: ZAM Starting XI

Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: MLI Starting XI

Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Day 1 Recap

Morocco pipped Comoros by 2-0 in the opening match of the 35th edition of the AFCON Cup. Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi scored in the 55th and 74th minute of the game to win it for MAR.

Morocco beat Zambia by 2-0 in the 1st match of the AFCON Cup on December 22.
Morocco beat Zambia by 2-0 in the 1st match of the AFCON Cup on December 22. AFCON Official

Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome - we are back with another live blog, and it’s Mali vs Zambia. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  2. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

  5. ‘I Had Nothing Left’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Retirement Thoughts After 2023 World Cup Final Loss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. The Love That Eats: Dogs, Flesh, And The Surplus Life Of India

  3. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  2. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  3. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  4. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  5. Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?