Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Group A Showdown To Light Up Casablanca

Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Group A Showdown CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Mali vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 1 Group A showdown between Mali and Zambia at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Both sides kick off their AFCON Morocco 2025 campaigns chasing an early statement, with Mali’s depth and tactical control up against Zambia’s pace, power, and direct threat. A clash rich in pedigree and intent, this one promises intensity, sharp midfield battles, and a fight for three points that could shape the group from the very start.

22 Dec 2025, 07:05:47 pm IST Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Live Streaming The Mali vs Zambia Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be streamed in India on the Fancode platform.

22 Dec 2025, 06:50:41 pm IST Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: ZAM Starting XI

22 Dec 2025, 06:46:28 pm IST Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: MLI Starting XI





22 Dec 2025, 06:04:19 pm IST Mali Vs Zambia Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Day 1 Recap Morocco pipped Comoros by 2-0 in the opening match of the 35th edition of the AFCON Cup. Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi scored in the 55th and 74th minute of the game to win it for MAR. Morocco beat Zambia by 2-0 in the 1st match of the AFCON Cup on December 22. AFCON Official