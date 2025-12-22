Egypt Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Mohamed Salah, Pharaohs Seek Victory Over The Warriors

The Egyptian National Football Team X/MoSalah

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's AFCON 2025-26 Group B clash featuring record-holders Egypt against a determined Zimbabwe side looking to surprise everyone. All eyes will be on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah who will be the star attraction. As for the Warriors, they return to the African stage hoping to move past their recent poor form. Catch the play-by-play updates for the much-awaited clash between Egypt & Zimbabwe of Group B right here at Adrar Stadium on Tuesday, 22 December

LIVE UPDATES

22 Dec 2025, 11:37:22 pm IST Egypt Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: What Happened So Far The tournament started with Morocco winning 2-0 against Comoros. Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz scored whereas El Kaabi too got on the scoresheet to register a vital win.

22 Dec 2025, 11:17:46 pm IST Egypt Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Telecast And Live Streaming Info India: FanCode Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, SuperSport UK: Channel 4 USA: beIN Sports

22 Dec 2025, 10:58:36 pm IST Egypt Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H Record Overall Record: 13

Egypt Wins: 8

Zimbabwe Wins: 1

Draws: 4