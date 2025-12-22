AFCON 2025 Starts In Morocco With Dazzling Opening Ceremony
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 kicked off spectacularly at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where Morocco staged a vibrant opening ceremony blending national tradition and African pride. Thousands of fans witnessed a dazzling showcase of lights, music, and dance, beginning with an emotional rendition of ‘Allah Ya Moulana’ by musical group Nass El Ghiwane. Global musicians, including French Montana, Davido, L’Artiste, and Jaylann, also performed. The event was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe, who praised Morocco’s organisation as hosts.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE