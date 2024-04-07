Cricket

IPL 2024: Brian Lara Would Have Liked 'A Break' Before T20 World Cup, If He Were Playing

Indian Premier League 2024's scheduling has come under the scanner. The players involved in the IPL final on May 26 will barely get time to adjust to jet lag, before they are thrown into ICC T20 World Cup 2024 action in the United States of America and West Indies

File photo of legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara. Photo: X/Brian Lara
The meagre six-day gap between the end of Indian Premier League 2024 and the start of the ICC T20 World Cup has yet again raised questions about scheduling and the relentless pervasiveness of T20 cricket in the modern era. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

The players involved in the IPL 2024 final, which will be played on May 26 in Chennai, will barely get time to adjust to jet lag, before they are thrown into high-octane action in the United States of America and West Indies. The national teams will not get the chance to foster bonding, and that is something which is "important before any World Cup", as per legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara.

In an interview with Sportstar, the all-time batting great has said that were he one of the players, he would have liked to take a break ahead of the World Cup. Asked for his view on the IPL final's proximity to the T20 World Cup, Lara said: "That is more of a question for the players. But, if I were playing, I would like a break from playing cricket before a World Cup. I believe team bonding is important before any World Cup."

Trophy of the 17th edition of Indian Premier League cricket tournament. - (Photo: X|IPL)
He added, "That would be a lot more beneficial. But, again, the IPL window is such that it doesn’t allow any scope for such things. Still, I think the players, captains and coaches love togetherness. They don’t get straight into a World Cup without getting to know each other better. Well, every single team suffers from that."

At the same time, Lara recognises the role of IPL in discovering promising talent, particularly young speedsters like Umran Malik, and Mayank Yadav this season. "It is great in terms of unearthing talent. I like young fast bowler Mayank Yadav. Four years ago it was Umran Malik of SRH. It is good to see India produce so many young fast bowlers on this stage. I hope they are groomed and considered for the longer version of the game," he said.

