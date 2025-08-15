'Weak Walls, Dilapidated Structure': Why Patte Shah Dargah Near Humayun Tomb Collapsed

Security personnel at the site after a wall of a dargah near the Humayun Tomb Complex collapsed, in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a wall of a dargah near the Humayun's Tomb collapsed near the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.
NDRF personnel with sniffer dogs and others during a rescue operation after a wall of a dargah near the Humayun's Tomb collapsed in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.
NDRF personnel with sniffer dogs on duty at the site of a wall collapse at the Patte Shah Dargah near Humayun's Tomb in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi.
Security personnel cordon off the site after a portion of a structure near Humayun's Tomb collapsed in Delhi on Friday.
Security personnel and an ambulance arrive at the site after a part of a structure close to Humayun's Tomb collapsed in Delhi on Friday.
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a dargah near Humanyun's Tomb collapsed in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi amid heavy rainfall.