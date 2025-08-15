National

'Weak Walls, Dilapidated Structure': Why Patte Shah Dargah Near Humayun Tomb Collapsed

A section of the popular Sufi shrine, Dargah Patte Shah, located in a corner of South-East Delhi's tourist-friendly Humayun Tomb area, collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Delhi on Friday. The collapse triggered frantic rescue operations, and six are known to have perished. Rescue operations were on late on Friday evening.