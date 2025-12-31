Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

Pipeline leakage near toilet suspected; officials suspended, probe ordered.

Residents of Bhagirathpura allege eight deaths due to contaminated water
Residents of Bhagirathpura allege eight deaths due to contaminated water File Photo
  • Residents of Bhagirathpura allege eight deaths due to contaminated water, while authorities have confirmed three diarrhoea-linked fatalities.

  • The Madhya Pradesh government has announced ₹2 lakh compensation per death, suspended civic officials, and ordered an IAS-led probe.

  • The Congress has accused the administration of hiding the real toll, calling the incident a case of fatal negligence.

Local residents have claimed that eight persons have died due to vomiting and diarrhoea after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Indore, though the administration has confirmed three deaths.

Locals in the Bhagirathpura neighbourhood claim that eight people, including six women, died within a week after becoming ill from tainted water.

Nandlal Pal (70), Urmila Yadav (60), and Tara Kori (65) passed away in the area from diarrhoea, according to a health department official on Wednesday.

Mohan Yadav, the chief minister of MP, has expressed his sorrow over the occurrence and promised to give the relatives of the deceased Rs 2 lakh apiece. Additionally, he stated that all patients' medical expenses would be covered by the state government.

According to an official, an in-charge sub-engineer's employment was terminated, while a zonal officer of the municipal corporation and an assistant engineer in Bhagirathpura were suspended immediately on the CM's orders.

According to the official, a three-person committee led by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been established to look into claims of water contamination-related deaths.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav said a leakage was found at a point in the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura, above which a toilet has been constructed. He said the drinking water was possibly contaminated due to this leakage.

MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla alleged that the administration was concealing the actual death toll to cover up its “fatal negligence” in the contaminated drinking water incident.

“The contaminated drinking water incident has put an ugly blot on the image of the country’s cleanest city, Indore, but only cosmetic steps are being taken in the name of action,” he added.

