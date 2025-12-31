Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

Mohan Yadav, the chief minister of MP, has expressed his sorrow over the occurrence and promised to give the relatives of the deceased Rs 2 lakh apiece. Additionally, he stated that all patients' medical expenses would be covered by the state government.



According to an official, an in-charge sub-engineer's employment was terminated, while a zonal officer of the municipal corporation and an assistant engineer in Bhagirathpura were suspended immediately on the CM's orders.