Professor Stabbed To Death At Malad Railway Station After Train Argument

A 33-year-old college professor, Alok Kumar Singh, was fatally stabbed at Malad railway station in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
The attack followed an argument with a co-passenger on a local train while Singh was travelling from Vile Parle to Kandivali.
A 33-year-old professor at a city college was stabbed to death at Malad railway station in Mumbai’s western suburbs on Saturday, police said.
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim, Alok Kumar Singh, was travelling from Vile Parle to Kandivali when he was fatally attacked at around 5.40 pm.
Singh, who taught at NM College in Vile Parle, reportedly became involved in an argument with a co-passenger on a local train during the journey, an official said.
When the train arrived at Malad station, the man allegedly stabbed Singh with a sharp weapon, causing him to collapse. The attacker then fled, leaving Singh bleeding heavily, the official added.
Alerted by other commuters, railway police rushed Singh, a Kandivali resident, to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
Based on preliminary information, the Borivali GRP have registered a murder case against an unidentified suspect and efforts are under way to trace the attacker, the official said.
(with PTI inputs)