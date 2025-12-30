Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

Born on 15 August 1945 in Dinajpur, Khaleda Zia entered politics after the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in 1981. She became BNP Chairperson in 1984 and led the party through two terms as Prime Minister (1991–1996 and 2001–2006). She was the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the second-longest serving after Sheikh Hasina. Her political career was defined by mass movements against military rule, the restoration of multi-party democracy, and a fierce rivalry with Sheikh Hasina that shaped Bangladesh politics for decades.