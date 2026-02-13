BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

India’s outreach to BNP

India’s outreach to the BNP began much before foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Dhaka for the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia last December. Unpublicised meetings in London and Dhaka took place earlier though the exact timeline is not known. But Vikram Doraiswami , India’s high commissioner to London, who was earlier in Dhaka, played an important part. He was in talks with Tarique Rahman, then the acting chairman of BNP, who was in self-imposed exile in London. Before Rahman returned to Dhaka on Christmas Day last year, India and the BNP had sorted out their differences. It is said, though neither side is likely to acknowledge it publicly, that Rahman returned to Dhaka only after an understanding was reached between the BNP and New Delhi. So when PM Modi posted about his concern for the late Khaleda Zia in X on December 1, the talks were already on and looking positive. ``Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can.’’ His gesture was much appreciated by the BNP.