Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

BNP, which launched a high-pitched campaign against religious conservatism and intolerance, is leading in over two-third parliamentary seats.

S
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Elections
Tarique Rahman Photo: IMAGO/ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • About 60% of the electorate voted, higher than the voter turnout rate of Jan 2024's 40%.

  • The BNP fielded the highest number of candidates—291, while JeI fielded 229.

  • Bangladesh has not seen any free, fair and competitive election since 2008.

Three days after giving the slogan Dharmo Jar-Jar, Rashtro Sobar (religion is personal, State belongs to everyone), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman has led his party to a massive victory in the February 12 parliamentary election. 

As of 10.30 am on February 13, the BNP-led alliance was leading in 212 of Bangladesh’s 300 parliamentary constituencies, while its principal rival, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-led alliance, was leading in 77 seats, according to Jamuna TV, one of Bangladesh’s leading news channels. 

According to Prothom Alo, one of the country’s leading newspapers, the BNP-led alliance has already secured victory in 187 seats, while the JeI alliance won 69, as of 10.30 am on Feb  13. Tarique Rahman has won from both constituencies he contested by big margins. 

Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), waves to supporters upon his arrival in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 25, 2025. Rahman, widely seen as the party’s political heir and an aspiring prime minister, returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in self-imposed exile. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

About 60% of the electorate voted—a rate significantly higher than the voter turnout rate of the January 2024 election, in which only about 40% had voted. That election was boycotted by BNP, JeI and other opposition parties. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled within seven months.  

Related Content
Related Content

Hasina’s Awami League (AL) party and its allies were not allowed to participate in the election. Their political activities remain prohibited, pending trial of AL leaders in cases of State-sponsored violence. 

While Hasina, who has been living in India since flying out of the country on August 5, 2024, called for the cancellation of the “voterless, illegal and unconstitutional” February 2026 election, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the BNP on Friday after the trends became clear. 

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | - PTI
Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh Polls As 'Well-Planned Farce'

BY Outlook News Desk

The BNP’s victory comes as a major relief to a large population of Bangladesh, as Islamic conservative and right wing forces had kept the country tense since Hasina’s fall. 

The interim government helmed by Peace Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, largely failed to maintain law and order, especially handling mob violence targeting political opposition, minority faiths and practices. 

The youth who were the leading force in the anti-Hasina upsurge had launched a new party, the National Citizens Party (NCP), which contested the election as part of the JeI-led alliance. Contesting in 32 seats, it won six. 

After the trends became clear, the BNP urged its supporters not to take out any victory rallies.  

“The people of Bangladesh have given religious extremism a tight slap,” said A-Al Mamun, a professor of journalism at Rajshahi University, hoping that this should bring them to their senses. 

The BNP fielded the highest number of candidates—291, while JeI fielded 229. Islami Andolan Bangladesh fielded 258 candidates and Jatiya Party nominated 198. While the election remained bipolar between the BNP alliance and the JeI alliance, there were rebel BNP candidates in almost 80 seats and, in several of them, these rebels split BNP’s votes to allow JeI’s win.

Bangladesh has not seen any free, fair and competitive election since 2008, when Hasina came to power for a second term. The BNP, JeI and their allies had boycotted the 2013 and 2024 elections, while the 2018 election got discredited due to widespread allegations of electoral rigging. 

While the JeI’s performance is their best in electoral history, it is partly being attributed to the vacuum created by the absence of AL and its allies, and partly to growing right-wing support, anti-India sentiments and anti-corruption anger. In fact, JeI and its allies have fared well mostly in India-bordering districts. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Evans Cleans Up Head, Aussies In Trouble | AUS 34/4 (5)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Motivational Speaker and Ex-Cop Philip Mampad Detained In POCSO Case

  2. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

  3. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On BNP's Decisive Victory In Bangladesh Elections

  5. Allahabad HC to Take Up FIR Petition Against Rahul on March 11

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. BNP Claims Decisive Victory In Bangladesh

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Revisiting The Gen-Z Uprising That Reshaped the Nation

  3. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  4. Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh Polls As 'Well-Planned Farce'

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling Both; The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Jack Welch Adds Third For Kookaburras Against PAK

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action