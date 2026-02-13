Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

About 60% of the electorate voted, higher than the voter turnout rate of Jan 2024's 40%.
The BNP fielded the highest number of candidates—291, while JeI fielded 229.
Bangladesh has not seen any free, fair and competitive election since 2008.
Three days after giving the slogan Dharmo Jar-Jar, Rashtro Sobar (religion is personal, State belongs to everyone), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman has led his party to a massive victory in the February 12 parliamentary election.
As of 10.30 am on February 13, the BNP-led alliance was leading in 212 of Bangladesh’s 300 parliamentary constituencies, while its principal rival, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-led alliance, was leading in 77 seats, according to Jamuna TV, one of Bangladesh’s leading news channels.
According to Prothom Alo, one of the country’s leading newspapers, the BNP-led alliance has already secured victory in 187 seats, while the JeI alliance won 69, as of 10.30 am on Feb 13. Tarique Rahman has won from both constituencies he contested by big margins.
About 60% of the electorate voted—a rate significantly higher than the voter turnout rate of the January 2024 election, in which only about 40% had voted. That election was boycotted by BNP, JeI and other opposition parties. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled within seven months.
Hasina’s Awami League (AL) party and its allies were not allowed to participate in the election. Their political activities remain prohibited, pending trial of AL leaders in cases of State-sponsored violence.
While Hasina, who has been living in India since flying out of the country on August 5, 2024, called for the cancellation of the “voterless, illegal and unconstitutional” February 2026 election, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the BNP on Friday after the trends became clear.
The BNP’s victory comes as a major relief to a large population of Bangladesh, as Islamic conservative and right wing forces had kept the country tense since Hasina’s fall.
The interim government helmed by Peace Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, largely failed to maintain law and order, especially handling mob violence targeting political opposition, minority faiths and practices.
The youth who were the leading force in the anti-Hasina upsurge had launched a new party, the National Citizens Party (NCP), which contested the election as part of the JeI-led alliance. Contesting in 32 seats, it won six.
After the trends became clear, the BNP urged its supporters not to take out any victory rallies.
“The people of Bangladesh have given religious extremism a tight slap,” said A-Al Mamun, a professor of journalism at Rajshahi University, hoping that this should bring them to their senses.
The BNP fielded the highest number of candidates—291, while JeI fielded 229. Islami Andolan Bangladesh fielded 258 candidates and Jatiya Party nominated 198. While the election remained bipolar between the BNP alliance and the JeI alliance, there were rebel BNP candidates in almost 80 seats and, in several of them, these rebels split BNP’s votes to allow JeI’s win.
Bangladesh has not seen any free, fair and competitive election since 2008, when Hasina came to power for a second term. The BNP, JeI and their allies had boycotted the 2013 and 2024 elections, while the 2018 election got discredited due to widespread allegations of electoral rigging.
While the JeI’s performance is their best in electoral history, it is partly being attributed to the vacuum created by the absence of AL and its allies, and partly to growing right-wing support, anti-India sentiments and anti-corruption anger. In fact, JeI and its allies have fared well mostly in India-bordering districts.