Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

The BNP fielded the highest number of candidates—291, while JeI fielded 229. Islami Andolan Bangladesh fielded 258 candidates and Jatiya Party nominated 198. While the election remained bipolar between the BNP alliance and the JeI alliance, there were rebel BNP candidates in almost 80 seats and, in several of them, these rebels split BNP’s votes to allow JeI’s win.