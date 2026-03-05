India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson And Ishan Kishan Forge Highest Partnership By IND In T20 WC KnockOuts

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan stitch highest-ever partnership for India in World Cup knockouts
Both batters stitch 97-run stand for the 2nd wicket against England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2026
Earlier highest was between Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa in 2007 against Australia
Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan forged a 97-run stand against England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 to give India a perfect start at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
With this scintillating partnership, they broke the 84-run stand off just 6.3 overs set by Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa in 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.
World No.1 opener Abhishek Sharma failed again as he got out just 9 runs off just 7 balls on the last ball of the second over off Will Jacks. However, it didn't perturb both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as they carried on their merry ways and took English bowlers to all parts of the ground.
Ishan Kishan added a blazing 39 off just 18 balls in the partnership, while the remaining were added by Sanju Samson. England invited India to bat first on a belter Wankhede track and the Indian batters made the most of the conditions especially Samson and Kishan.
Back in 2007, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, stitched a magnificent partnership against Australia to take them to a big first innings score. India went to win the match and even lifted the trophy.