India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Samson, Dube's Fireworks Power Men In Blue To Mammoth 253/7

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson's 89, Shivam Dube's 43 helps India post a massive 253/7 after England won the toss and put them to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs IND Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India posted a mammoth total of 253/7 batting first against England

  • They were put in to bat first by England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final

  • Sanju Samson was the highest scorer of the innings

India produces an explosive batting display at the Wankhede Stadium against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final on Thursday (March 05) as they post a total of 253/7 in 20 overs batting first.

England won the toss and put them to bat first. Considering dew would come later in the evening, India were looking to get off to an explosive start. They found it as Sanju Samson picked up from the same stage he left off in the match against West Indies. He demolished the England bowlers in the powerplay and helped the hosts get off to an explosive start.

England got the first breakthrough when they introduced Will Jacks to dismiss Abhishek Sharma. The match-up worked and England got their opening wicket. Jofra Archer also got the better of Sanju Samson, but Harry Brook dropped his catch his mid-on and that changed the flow of the game completely. Samson went in a carnage after that alongside Ishan Kishan by his side and India raced off to 119/2 in the first 10 overs.

The platform was set and India kept going hard on the England bowlers. Rashid dismissed Kishan (39 off 18), but Shivam Dube joined in and started taking down the spinners. He scored a quickfire 43 runs in 25 deliveries and kept the momentum going before getting run-out. Samson's juggernaut was finally stopped by Adil Rashid when he foxed him to hit to the deep fielder in the off-side while batting of 89 off just 42 deliveries.

Related Content
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports
West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs WI Super 8 Match?
Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after helping India win the T20 World Cup match against West Indies in Kolkata. - AP
Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
Sanju Samson celebrates with teammates after helping India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. - PTI
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals
Related Content

Later, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma provided a strong finish to the innings by scoring 12-ball 27 and 7-ball 21 respectively. Their finishing blow helped India get to a mammoth 253/7, making it the 4th highest total in the competition's history. Adil Rashid and Will Jacks scalped two wickets each while Jofra Archer's expensive spell costed him 61 runs in exchange of only 1 wicket.

England will have to produce their best game to even come near chasing down the total set by India against a quality bowling side consisting of Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hardik Pandya Strikes At Double Nelson; Holders Smell Win

  2. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Adil Rashid Creates Unwanted Bowling Record - Full Details

  3. Hardik Pandya’s Ramp Shot Off Jamie Overton Screams ‘Aura Farming’ During IND Vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson And Ishan Kishan Forge Highest Partnership By IND In T20 WC KnockOuts

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  2. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  3. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  4. Chhattisgarh: Congress renominates tribal leader Phulo Devi Netam for RS polls

  5. Buzz In Bihar: Will Nitish Give Up CM Post And Get Rajya Sabha Nomination As Son Nishant Takes Centrestage In The State?

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law