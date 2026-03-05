India Vs England Semi-Final, T20 World Cup: New Look MS Dhoni Among Notable Personalities In Attendance - See Pics

Summary of this article
India faced England at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final
MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Anil Kapoor among the celebrities present at Wankhede
Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 253
Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has fond memories at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was among the notable star personalities present at the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, featuring England and the co-hosts.
A number of former/current cricketers as well as several Bollywood stars were spotted supporting the Indian team. MS Dhoni was perhaps one of the biggest names along with another former India captain and this T20 World Cup's ambassador Rohit Sharma.
MS Dhoni, who will return to the cricket field in the upcoming Indian Premier League edition, was accompanied by his wife for the semi-final contest.
The 44-year-old's pictures went viral online with fans loving his sleek new look. Almost 15 years, in this very venue, Dhoni had smacked the most important 6 of his life to help India lift the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy after 28 years.
It was also India's first-ever World Cup trophy won on home soil. Surely, a lot of fans would have reminisced that moment after spotting him in the stadium.
Other than MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, Test and ODI regular KL Rahul was spotted along with his brother-in-law Ahan Shetty.
Business tycoons the Ambanis, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, star couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Border 2 fame Varun Dhawan were also there at Wankhede. Additionally, ICC chairman Jay Shah was also in the venue.
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In The 1st Innings?
India delivered a batting masterclass to post a monumental 253/7—the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup knockout match.
After being put in to bat, India lost Abhishek Sharma early, but Sanju Samson stole the show with a breathtaking 89 off 42 balls, featuring seven sixes.
He found a perfect partner in Ishan Kishan (39), as the duo added 97 runs for the second wicket. Despite a middle-order wobble where Suryakumar Yadav fell cheaply, Shivam Dube (43 off 25) and late cameos from Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) propelled India past the 250-run mark.
England’s bowlers struggled against the onslaught, with Jofra Archer conceding 61 runs in his four overs.
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
England XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.