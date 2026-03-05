India Vs England Semi-Final, T20 World Cup: New Look MS Dhoni Among Notable Personalities In Attendance - See Pics

MS Dhoni, who will return to the cricket field in the upcoming Indian Premier League edition, was accompanied by his wife for the semi-final contest. Check the other star personalities who were present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: New Look MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni with their wives watching over the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd semi-final between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Photo: Screengrab/Star Sports
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India faced England at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final

  • MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Anil Kapoor among the celebrities present at Wankhede

  • Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 253

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has fond memories at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was among the notable star personalities present at the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, featuring England and the co-hosts.

A number of former/current cricketers as well as several Bollywood stars were spotted supporting the Indian team. MS Dhoni was perhaps one of the biggest names along with another former India captain and this T20 World Cup's ambassador Rohit Sharma.

MS Dhoni, who will return to the cricket field in the upcoming Indian Premier League edition, was accompanied by his wife for the semi-final contest.

The 44-year-old's pictures went viral online with fans loving his sleek new look. Almost 15 years, in this very venue, Dhoni had smacked the most important 6 of his life to help India lift the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy after 28 years.

It was also India's first-ever World Cup trophy won on home soil. Surely, a lot of fans would have reminisced that moment after spotting him in the stadium.

Other than MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, Test and ODI regular KL Rahul was spotted along with his brother-in-law Ahan Shetty.

Related Content
Jos Buttler during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup edition in Dubai - File Photo
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma In These Records - Check
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
IND Vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs, T20 World Cup: Will Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Be Dropped In Semi-Final?
Rohit Sharma in action at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - BCCI/X
India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years
The 44-year-old MS Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. - AP
'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future
Related Content

Business tycoons the Ambanis, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, star couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Border 2 fame Varun Dhawan were also there at Wankhede. Additionally, ICC chairman Jay Shah was also in the venue.

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In The 1st Innings?

India delivered a batting masterclass to post a monumental 253/7—the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

After being put in to bat, India lost Abhishek Sharma early, but Sanju Samson stole the show with a breathtaking 89 off 42 balls, featuring seven sixes.

He found a perfect partner in Ishan Kishan (39), as the duo added 97 runs for the second wicket. Despite a middle-order wobble where Suryakumar Yadav fell cheaply, Shivam Dube (43 off 25) and late cameos from Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) propelled India past the 250-run mark.

England’s bowlers struggled against the onslaught, with Jofra Archer conceding 61 runs in his four overs.

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

England XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hardik Pandya Strikes At Double Nelson; Holders Smell Win

  2. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Adil Rashid Creates Unwanted Bowling Record - Full Details

  3. Hardik Pandya’s Ramp Shot Off Jamie Overton Screams ‘Aura Farming’ During IND Vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson And Ishan Kishan Forge Highest Partnership By IND In T20 WC KnockOuts

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  2. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  3. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  4. Chhattisgarh: Congress renominates tribal leader Phulo Devi Netam for RS polls

  5. Buzz In Bihar: Will Nitish Give Up CM Post And Get Rajya Sabha Nomination As Son Nishant Takes Centrestage In The State?

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law