India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma In These Records - Check

Buttler's 80* remains his best individual score in the semi-finals. Since making his debut in the competition in 2012, he has scored 1,075 runs with his best performance coming in 2021 when he scored 269 runs

Rohan Mukherjee
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma
Jos Buttler during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup edition in Dubai File Photo
  • Jos Buttler closes in on Rohit Sharma in the list of most appearances in T20 World Cups

  • He is also a match behind becoming the joint highest player to make most knockouts apps

  • Check his record

Former England captain Jos Buttler, who led the English team to their 2nd ICC T20 World Cup title in 2022, has become the joint 2nd highest player with most appearances in the knockout stages of this competition.

Buttler is also level with former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the list of most appearances in T20 World Cup editions. The wicket-keeper batter is only behind former India captain Rohit Sharma across both the records.

The 2nd semi-final between India and England at the on-going ICC T20 World marks Jos Buttler's 43rd appearance in the tournament and 7th in knockout stages.

It is also his 3rd knockout match against the Indians. During the 2022 edition, Jos Buttler headlined England's 10-wicket win in the semis at Adelaide before lifting the nation's second title.

Buttler's 80* remains his best individual score in the semi-finals. Since making his debut in the competition in 2012, he has scored 1,075 runs with his best performance coming in 2021 when he scored 269 runs.

In the T20I format, the 35-year-old scored a total of 4012 runs from 154 matches with an average of 33.71 and strike rate of 147.77. The English veteran is only behind Virat Kohli (3), Rohit Sharma (2) and Babar Azam (1) in the list of most runs in the shortest format.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Appearances

BatsmanRunsOppositionT20 WC Edition
Suresh Raina101South Africa2010
Sanju Samson97*West Indies2026
Rohit Sharma92Australia2024
Virat Kohli89*West Indies2016
Suryakumar Yadav84*USA2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Appearances In Knockouts

PlayerTeamAppearances
Rohit SharmaIndia8
Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka7
Mahela JayawardeneSri Lanka7
Tillakaratne DilshanSri Lanka7
Lasith MalingaSri Lanka7
Angelo MathewsSri Lanka7
Jos ButtlerEngland7
Adil RashidEngland7

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

