India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma In These Records - Check

Jos Buttler closes in on Rohit Sharma in the list of most appearances in T20 World Cups
He is also a match behind becoming the joint highest player to make most knockouts apps
Check his record
Former England captain Jos Buttler, who led the English team to their 2nd ICC T20 World Cup title in 2022, has become the joint 2nd highest player with most appearances in the knockout stages of this competition.
Buttler is also level with former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the list of most appearances in T20 World Cup editions. The wicket-keeper batter is only behind former India captain Rohit Sharma across both the records.
The 2nd semi-final between India and England at the on-going ICC T20 World marks Jos Buttler's 43rd appearance in the tournament and 7th in knockout stages.
It is also his 3rd knockout match against the Indians. During the 2022 edition, Jos Buttler headlined England's 10-wicket win in the semis at Adelaide before lifting the nation's second title.
Buttler's 80* remains his best individual score in the semi-finals. Since making his debut in the competition in 2012, he has scored 1,075 runs with his best performance coming in 2021 when he scored 269 runs.
In the T20I format, the 35-year-old scored a total of 4012 runs from 154 matches with an average of 33.71 and strike rate of 147.77. The English veteran is only behind Virat Kohli (3), Rohit Sharma (2) and Babar Azam (1) in the list of most runs in the shortest format.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Appearances
|Batsman
|Runs
|Opposition
|T20 WC Edition
|Suresh Raina
|101
|South Africa
|2010
|Sanju Samson
|97*
|West Indies
|2026
|Rohit Sharma
|92
|Australia
|2024
|Virat Kohli
|89*
|West Indies
|2016
|Suryakumar Yadav
|84*
|USA
|2026
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Appearances In Knockouts
|Player
|Team
|Appearances
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|8
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|7
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|7
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|7
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|7
|Angelo Mathews
|Sri Lanka
|7
|Jos Buttler
|England
|7
|Adil Rashid
|England
|7
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Playing XIs
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
England XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid