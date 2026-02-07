ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of India's Opener Against USA

India takes on USA in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener
Suryakumar Yadav greeted by former captain and 2024 WC winning skipper Rohit Sharma
India lose Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck after batting first
Former India captain and the ambassador of this ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma greeted current skipper Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Indian team's opening match against the United States of America.
This is the third and last match of Group A on matchday 1 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue have named a strong XI against the USA, who have no shortage of players knowing the Indian conditions very well.
Ahead of the opener, during the pre-match festivities, Rohit Sharma appeared to be having a chat with Suryakumar Yadav. Under the former's leadership, India had ended a nearly two decade long wait to claim another ICC T20 World Cup title.
Surya was an integral part of the team and has played under Rohit for a considerable amount of time. He will be looking to use those takeaways in what is his first-ever ICC assignment since taking over the captaincy reigns.
India haven't lost a single series or tournament since becoming the World T20 champions in June 2024. The nation has experienced sheer luck in ICC tournaments since then, winning the Champions Trophy ( February 2025), the Women's World Cup (November 2025) as well as the U-19 World Cup 2026 earlier this week.
India Bat First Against The USA In T20 World Cup Opener
Meanwhile, the action has begun at the Wankhede Stadium where India are batting first after losing the coin toss. India went with the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma but the latter got out for a shocking golden duck by right-arm pacer Ali Khan in the 2nd over.