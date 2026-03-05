Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer: Who Won The Early Battle In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson walked into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England carrying a small statistical burden. For years, the early duel with Jofra Archer had tilted in the fast bowler’s favour. But on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Samson finally flipped the script—at least in the opening exchanges.
Before this match, Samson had struggled against Archer in T20 cricket. Across five innings, the Indian batter had managed only 25 runs from 23 balls, getting dismissed three times. That gave him an average of 8.33 and a strike rate of 108.69 in the matchup, making Archer one of the few bowlers to consistently trouble him.
However, the semi-final told a very different story.
Samson immediately looked determined to counter the England pacer. Archer’s opening over went for 12 runs, giving India an early surge in the powerplay. The pressure increased further when England dropped a crucial chance, an early lifeline that Samson didn’t waste.
From there, the Indian opener began to dictate the battle. He smashed 21 runs off just 11 balls against Archer, including a stunning six that brought the Mumbai crowd to its feet. Instead of surviving the pace and bounce, Samson attacked it, using Archer’s speed to find boundaries behind square and over the infield.
The bigger picture made the moment even more significant. Samson came into the semi-final in red-hot form after producing a match-winning unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against West Indies in the Super 8 stage, an innings that helped India chase 196 and book their spot in the knockout clash.
That confidence was evident again in Mumbai. After the aggressive start against Archer, Samson continued the momentum and eventually brought up a half-century, keeping India ahead during the crucial powerplay phase.
So who won the early battle this time?
On previous numbers, Archer clearly had the upper hand. But in this semi-final, Samson turned the contest around. With a blazing start, a dropped chance punished, and boundaries flowing, the Indian opener ensured that the powerplay duel finally swung in his favour.