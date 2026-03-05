Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer: Who Won The Early Battle In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Sanju Samson turns the tables on Jofra Archer in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, smashing early boundaries at Wankhede and converting the start into a crucial half-century

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: IND vs ENG Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson countered Jofra Archer early, scoring 21 off 11 balls in the powerplay

  • England dropped a crucial catch as Samson punished them with a six

  • The Indian opener later converted the start into a brilliant half-century

Sanju Samson walked into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England carrying a small statistical burden. For years, the early duel with Jofra Archer had tilted in the fast bowler’s favour. But on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Samson finally flipped the script—at least in the opening exchanges.

Before this match, Samson had struggled against Archer in T20 cricket. Across five innings, the Indian batter had managed only 25 runs from 23 balls, getting dismissed three times. That gave him an average of 8.33 and a strike rate of 108.69 in the matchup, making Archer one of the few bowlers to consistently trouble him.

However, the semi-final told a very different story.

Samson immediately looked determined to counter the England pacer. Archer’s opening over went for 12 runs, giving India an early surge in the powerplay. The pressure increased further when England dropped a crucial chance, an early lifeline that Samson didn’t waste.

Also Check: India Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

From there, the Indian opener began to dictate the battle. He smashed 21 runs off just 11 balls against Archer, including a stunning six that brought the Mumbai crowd to its feet. Instead of surviving the pace and bounce, Samson attacked it, using Archer’s speed to find boundaries behind square and over the infield.

Related Content
England's Sam Curran, left, reacts as India's Sanju Samson, center, and batting partner Ishan Kishan run between the wickets to score during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson And Ishan Kishan Forge Highest Partnership By IND In T20 WC KnockOuts
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports
West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs WI Super 8 Match?
Related Content

The bigger picture made the moment even more significant. Samson came into the semi-final in red-hot form after producing a match-winning unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against West Indies in the Super 8 stage, an innings that helped India chase 196 and book their spot in the knockout clash.

That confidence was evident again in Mumbai. After the aggressive start against Archer, Samson continued the momentum and eventually brought up a half-century, keeping India ahead during the crucial powerplay phase.

So who won the early battle this time?

On previous numbers, Archer clearly had the upper hand. But in this semi-final, Samson turned the contest around. With a blazing start, a dropped chance punished, and boundaries flowing, the Indian opener ensured that the powerplay duel finally swung in his favour.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: IND Aim 250 At Wankhede | IND - 237/6 (19)

  2. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Abhishek Sharma Departs For Cheap Score Again

  4. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma In These Records - Check

  5. Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer: Who Won The Early Battle In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  4. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  3. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law