Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

He is due to be sworn in again later in the day in a larger public ceremony at City Hall at 1 p.m., officiated by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, one of his political heroes. That event will be followed by what the new administration has billed as a public block party along a stretch of Broadway known as the “Canyon of Heroes”, famous for its ticker-tape parades. Mamdani now begins one of the most demanding roles in American politics as one of the country’s most closely watched political figures.