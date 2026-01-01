Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

The 34-year-old democratic socialist campaigned on affordability, promising measures such as free child care, free buses and a rent freeze for around one million households.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zohran Mamdani, NYC mayor election 2025, first Muslim NYC mayor
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani | Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Summary
  • Mamdani took the oath of office at a historic, decommissioned City Hall subway station.

  • He become the first Muslim, first South Asian and first Africa-born mayor of New York City.

  • He assumes office as the city shows signs of post-pandemic recovery but faces challenges ranging from high living costs to managing relations with President Donald Trump.

Zohran Mamdani became mayor of New York City just after midnight on Thursday (January 1, 2026), taking the oath of office at a historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan.

Mamdani, a Democrat, was sworn in as the first Muslim leader of America’s largest city, placing his hand on a Quran as he took the oath. “This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said.

The ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political ally, at the former City Hall station, one of the city’s original subway stops, renowned for its ornate arched ceilings.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, to filmmaker Mira Nair and academic and author Mahmood Mamdani. His family moved to New York City when he was seven.

He is due to be sworn in again later in the day in a larger public ceremony at City Hall at 1 p.m., officiated by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, one of his political heroes. That event will be followed by what the new administration has billed as a public block party along a stretch of Broadway known as the “Canyon of Heroes”, famous for its ticker-tape parades. Mamdani now begins one of the most demanding roles in American politics as one of the country’s most closely watched political figures.

In addition to being the city’s first Muslim mayor, Mamdani is also the first of South Asian descent and the first to be born in Africa. At 34, he is the youngest mayor New York has had in generations.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Washington. - (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

BY Outlook News Desk

In a campaign that helped turn “affordability” into a political theme, the democratic socialist pledged sweeping changes aimed at reducing the cost of living in one of the world’s most expensive cities. His platform included free child care, free bus services, a rent freeze for about one million households, and a pilot programme for city-run grocery stores.

Alongside those ambitions, he will also have to manage the everyday realities of city government — from rubbish collection and snow clearance to rats, subway delays and potholes.

He worked on political campaigns for Democratic candidates before seeking office himself, winning a seat in the New York State Assembly in 2020 to represent part of Queens.

Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will move out of their one-bedroom, rent-stabilised apartment in the outer boroughs to take up residence in the official mayoral home in Manhattan.

He takes office as the city shows signs of recovery after years of slow progress following the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels, tourists have returned, and unemployment has dropped to where it stood before the crisis. Nevertheless, concerns persist over high prices and rising rents.

Mamdani will also have to contend with Republican President Donald Trump. During the mayoral race, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from the city if Mamdani won and floated the idea of deploying National Guard troops. However, he later surprised both supporters and critics by inviting Mamdani to the White House for what became a cordial meeting in November.

“I want him to do a great job and will help him do a great job,” Trump said.

Despite that, tensions are widely expected to resurface, particularly given their sharp policy differences, including on immigration. Mamdani also faces scepticism and opposition from some members of the city’s Jewish community over his criticism of the Israeli government.

Since his election victory, Mamdani and his team have focused on preparing for the transition, surrounding him with experienced figures who have worked within or alongside city government. That included convincing police commissioner Jessica Tisch to remain in her role, a decision that helped ease concerns in the business community about the prospect of radical changes to policing policy.

