Explosive Devices Thrown During Anti-Muslim Protest Outside NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence; Six Arrested

Police and the FBI launch a terrorism probe after improvised devices were ignited during a protest and counter-protest near the mayor’s home.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Explosive Devices Thrown Outside Zohran Mamdanis House
Explosive Devices Thrown During Anti-Muslim Protest Outside NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

- Six people were arrested after explosive devices were thrown during an anti-Muslim protest near Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence.

- Police said two suspects allegedly ignited improvised devices made with jars, nuts and bolts before being taken into custody.

- Authorities said the mayor and his wife were likely not home when the incident occurred.

Authorities in New York arrested six individuals after improvised explosive devices were ignited during an anti-Muslim protest outside the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, prompting a bomb-squad response and a terrorism investigation.

The demonstration, organised by right-wing activist Jake Lang, took place late Saturday morning near the mayor’s residence at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side. The protest drew a small group of supporters and a larger counter-protest, according to police.

Speaking to reporters, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said two suspects are accused of handling and igniting homemade explosive devices during the confrontation.

“These appeared to be jars wrapped in black tape with nuts, bolts and screws attached and fitted with hobby fuses,” Tisch said, describing the objects recovered by police.

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, left, announces the appointment of Dean Fuleihan, center, as first deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as chief of staff, in New York, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. - Richard Drew/AP
Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

BY Seema Guha

Protest and counter-protest

Police said the demonstration began around 11 a.m. near East End Avenue and East 87th Street. About 20 people attended the protest organised by Lang, while roughly 125 counter-protesters gathered nearby, officials said.

Tensions escalated shortly before noon when a participant associated with Lang’s group deployed pepper spray against the counter-protesters. That individual was later arrested, according to the police commissioner.

Related Content
From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah? - null
From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?
Kashmir: People defy police restrictions to pay homage to Ayatollah Khamenei - Photo: Yasir Iqbal
J&K Police Lodge FIR Against Kashmir MP Ruhullah, Former Srinagar Mayor Mattu
BJP corporator Ritu Tawde and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Sanjay Ghadi formally take charge as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mumbai respectively at the BMC Headquarters on February 11, 2026 in Mumbai, India. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure
FILE - President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, not pictured, after receiving it from Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, not pictured, during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris. - (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics Guide: Live Streaming, Key Talking Points, Athletes To Watch
Related Content

Soon afterward, authorities say an 18-year-old protester allegedly ignited a device and hurled it toward the protest area. The object landed in a crosswalk near police officers.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames as the device travelled through the air before hitting a barrier and extinguishing itself a short distance from officers, Tisch said.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Amir Balat, who investigators say then ran south before obtaining another device from a 19-year-old man tentatively identified as Ibrahim Nick.

Balat allegedly lit the second device and dropped it along East End Avenue before officers detained both men, according to police.

Bomb-squad technicians later secured the items using a containment vessel for further analysis to determine whether they were fully functional improvised explosive devices or hoaxes.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, administers the oath of office to mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, as his wife Rama Duwaji looks on, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

BY Photo Webdesk

Mayor not believed to be home

Police said they do not believe Mamdani or his wife, Rama Duwaji, were inside the residence when the incident occurred.

The investigation is now being conducted by the New York Police Department in coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for the mayor, condemned the demonstration.

“The protest was despicable and Islamophobic,” Calvello said, describing Lang as “a vile white supremacist.”

Online claims and Lang’s response

Videos circulating online showed people running after a device was thrown during the protest. Some participants could be heard saying that a “nail bomb” had been hurled.

Lang later claimed on social media that he had survived an attempted attack.

“I just survived an assassination attempt by these two Muslim men. The homemade bomb they threw landed three feet in front of me,” Lang wrote in a post accompanying footage of the chaos.

“The detonator failed to ignite, because God is on the throne of my life,” he added. “We will never surrender to Islam.”

Authorities have not confirmed any assassination attempt, and officials said the motive of the suspects remains unclear.

Background to the protest

The protest was organised amid controversy surrounding Lang’s earlier demonstration that featured a goat and drew criticism for what many described as offensive gestures during a vigil linked to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint U.S.–Israeli strikes.

Police said the situation has since stabilised, but investigations into the explosive devices and the broader unrest are continuing.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Final Live Blog, T20 World Cup 2026: Allen Shares His Game Plan Against Bumrah

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  3. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  5. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  4. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence