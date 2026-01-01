LG Manoj Sinha has issued an order to constitute the Animal Welfare Board to prevent the cruelty towards animals, CM Omar Abdullah to be its patron
PDP has said that under the garb of cruelty to animals, right-wing groups have attacked people from the Muslim community in Jammu
Deputy commissioners have routinely issued orders prohibiting the transportation of bovine animals, particularly the cows, in the Hindu belts of the Jammu region
The decision of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to order the constitution of the Animal Welfare Board in Jammu and Kashmir, which will be headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as its patron, has drawn mixed political reactions.
The BJP has welcomed the move, citing the instances of cruelty towards animals, especially the cows, which are transported to Kashmir for “slaughter.” On the other hand, the PDP has said that under the garb of cruelty to animals, right-wing groups have attacked people from the Muslim community in Hindu-majority areas of Jammu, while the NC has remarked that it would wait to see how the board works and whether “it takes the holistic view of the issues” related to animal welfare.
On Tuesday evening, the General Administration Department (GAD) issued a directive on the orders of LG Manoj Sinha to constitute the board. The panel will have, besides CM as patron, Animal Husbandry Minister as its chairperson and the Director General of Police, secretaries of Animal Husbandry, Housing and Urban Development, Forest, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments as ex-office members.
The welfare board has been tasked with the responsibility to advise the government on matters of animal welfare, including the framing of laws and also oversee the enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
As per the order, the board will also “call for reports from police, magistrates, municipal authorities and district administrations and ensure that cruelty cases are detected, reported, investigated and prosecuted promptly.”
“The Board shall function as the nodal platform for the planning and execution of animal welfare schemes and programmes within the UT. It shall assess the requirement for animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination projects, shelter facilities, rescue centres and awareness drives. The Board shall oversee the process of registration, licensing and periodic inspection of pet shops, breeders, animal markets and other establishments dealing with animals,” the order notes.
The order has also come after repeated concerns by right-wing groups that animals particularly the cows, are subjected to cruelty in Hindu-majority areas of the UT.
While welcoming the constitution of the board, BJP MLA and senior leader, Devinder Kumar Manyal, however, says that the government has failed to check the bovine smuggling, particularly that of the cows, which have a sacred place in the Hindu religion. “In the border belt, particularly in Samba there have been instances of theft of the cows. Cows are transported from Jammu for their slaughter in Kashmir, which should be stopped. There are several instances of cruelty towards animals that I have myself witnessed. The small vehicles carrying bovine animals are often overloaded,” he says.
Former minister and senior PDP leader, Nayeem Akhtar, says that there have been instances of excesses being committed in the garb of cow protection, and the prevention of cruelty towards animals has remained a contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir. “There was a murder which was also committed in Udhampur ostensibly to protect the cows. A larger issue that remains is that if there are instances of cruelty being witnessed in the transportation of bovine animals, then what about the other animals, like sheep and chickens? Are these animals handled with care?” he says.
National conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, however, says that the assessment of the work of the board would only reveal whether the concerns of different groups have been addressed. “Let us give the board some time and see how it works.”
On the question about the accusation of some groups, particularly in the BJP, that animals are being subjected to cruelty while being transported to Kashmir, and the board could work out a policy to prevent that, he notes, “ The board will be ideally working on a holistic basis and take into consideration all aspects related to the transportation of animals.”
To prevent animal cruelty, several directives have been issued by Deputy Commissioners specifically referring to the religious sentiments attached to animals, especially cows. An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, last year noted that the government was required to take stringent action against those violating animal welfare laws. “
The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, read with Transport of Animals Welfare Rules, 1978; Transport of Animals on Foot (Amendment) Rules, 2001, requires taking all preventive measures as per the provisions of the acts and rules for implementation of animal welfare laws. Sentiments of one particular community are attached to the bovine animals, especially the cow, which is treated as a sacred animal by one particular community. It is necessary to take some preventive measures to avoid law and order problems in future, and that no bovine animals are transported from district Jammu to other districts, except with written permission,” reads the order.
Following the directive, police have stepped up action by registering several cases of bovine smuggling for the transportation of animals without the orders of DCs.
Inspector General of Police Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, says that people are required to apply for permission before transporting their bovine animals, and they have come across instances where the procedure has not been followed forcing police to register cases against offenders.
“ There are also instances of cruelty towards animals which have come to our notice, and we have taken action under the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act,” he says.