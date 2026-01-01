J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

The BJP has welcomed decision to constitute an animal welfare board with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as its patron. But the PDP has remarked that the issue of animal cruelty was a contentious one

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
J&K
The welfare board has been tasked with the responsibility to advise the government on matters of animal welfare, including the framing of laws and also oversee the enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Photo: IMAGO/ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • LG Manoj Sinha has issued an order to constitute the Animal Welfare Board to prevent the cruelty towards animals, CM Omar Abdullah to be its patron

  • PDP has said that under the garb of cruelty to animals, right-wing groups have attacked people from the Muslim community in Jammu

  • Deputy commissioners have routinely issued orders prohibiting the transportation of bovine animals, particularly the cows, in the Hindu belts of the Jammu region

The decision of ​ Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to order the constitution of the Animal Welfare Board in Jammu and Kashmir, which will be headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as its patron, has drawn mixed political reactions.

The BJP has welcomed the move, citing the instances of cruelty towards animals, especially the cows, which are transported to Kashmir for “slaughter.”  On the other hand, the PDP has said that under the garb of cruelty to animals, right-wing groups have attacked people from the Muslim community in Hindu-majority areas of Jammu, while the NC has remarked that it would wait to see how the board works and whether “it takes the holistic view of the issues” related to animal welfare.

On Tuesday evening, the General Administration Department (GAD) issued a directive on the orders of LG Manoj Sinha to constitute the board. The panel will have, besides CM as patron, Animal Husbandry Minister as its chairperson and the Director General of Police, secretaries of  Animal Husbandry, Housing and Urban Development, Forest, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments as ex-office members.

Related Content
Related Content
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah - IMAGO / ANI News
Power Promise Unmet: J&K Grapples With Outages as Omar Faces Opposition Flak

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The welfare board has been tasked with the responsibility to advise the government on matters of animal welfare, including the framing of laws and also  oversee the enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

As per the order, the board will also “call for reports from police, magistrates, municipal authorities and district administrations and ensure that cruelty cases are detected, reported, investigated and prosecuted promptly.”

“The Board shall function as the nodal platform for the planning and execution of animal welfare schemes and programmes within the UT. It shall assess the requirement for animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination projects, shelter facilities, rescue centres and awareness drives. The Board shall oversee the process of registration, licensing and periodic inspection of pet shops, breeders, animal markets and other establishments dealing with animals,” the order notes.

The order  has also come after repeated concerns by right-wing groups that  animals particularly the  cows, are subjected to cruelty in Hindu-majority areas of the UT.

While welcoming the constitution of the board, BJP MLA and senior leader, Devinder Kumar Manyal,  however, says that the government has failed to check the bovine smuggling, particularly that of the cows, which have a sacred place in the Hindu religion. “In the border belt, particularly in Samba there have been instances of theft of the cows.  Cows are transported from Jammu for their slaughter in Kashmir, which should be stopped. There are several instances of cruelty towards animals that I have myself witnessed. The small vehicles carrying bovine animals are often overloaded,” he says.

Former minister and senior PDP leader, Nayeem Akhtar, says that there have been instances of excesses being committed in the garb of cow protection, and the prevention of cruelty towards animals has remained a contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir. “There was a murder which was also committed in Udhampur ostensibly to protect the cows. A larger issue that remains is that if there are instances of cruelty being witnessed in the transportation of bovine animals, then what about the other animals, like sheep and chickens?  Are these animals handled with care?” he says.

National conference spokesperson Imran Nabi  Dar, however, says that the assessment of the work of the board would only reveal whether the concerns of different groups have  been addressed.  “Let us give the board some time and see how it works.”

In the state sector, J&K has a generation capacity of 1197 MW only, which reduces significantly during the winters due to a drop in water level. - PTI; Representative image
Omar Faces Opposition Flak Over Power Cuts, Failure To Provide 200 Units Of Free Electricity

BY Ishfaq Naseem

On the question about the accusation of some groups, particularly in the BJP, that animals are being subjected to cruelty while being transported to Kashmir, and the board could work out a policy to prevent that, he notes, “ The board will be ideally working on a holistic basis and take into consideration all aspects related to the transportation of animals.”

To prevent animal cruelty, several directives have been issued by Deputy Commissioners specifically referring to the religious sentiments attached to animals, especially cows. An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, last year noted that the government was required to take stringent action against those violating animal welfare laws. “ 

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, read with Transport of Animals Welfare Rules, 1978; Transport of Animals on Foot (Amendment) Rules, 2001, requires taking all preventive measures as per the provisions of the acts and rules for implementation of animal welfare laws. Sentiments of one particular community are attached to the bovine animals, especially the cow, which is treated as a sacred animal by one particular community. It is necessary to take some preventive measures to avoid  law and order problems in future, and that no bovine animals are transported from district Jammu to other districts, except with written permission,” reads the order.

Following the directive, police have stepped up action by registering several cases of bovine smuggling for the transportation of animals without the orders of DCs.

Inspector General of Police Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti,  says that people are required to apply for permission before transporting their bovine animals, and they have come across instances where the procedure has not been followed forcing police to  register cases against offenders.

“ There are also instances  of cruelty towards animals which have come to our notice, and we have taken action under  the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act,” he says.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  2. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  4. MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26: Keshav Maharaj's Side Register Bumper Win Over Reigning Champions

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Maoist Arms Cache Recovered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

  4. Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

  5. Day In Pics: December 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Putin Says Russia Confident Of Victory In Ukraine War In New Year Address

  2. Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest With State Honours As Thousands Gather In Dhaka

  3. Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Jolts Japan On New Year’s Eve; Authorities Assess Damage

  4. Handing Over Letter From PM Modi, Jaishankar Meets Tarique Rahman, Highlights ‘Partnership’

  5. Putin Orders Expansion Of Ukraine Buffer Zone In 2026, Says Russian General

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller