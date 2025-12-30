Omar Faces Opposition Flak Over Power Cuts, Failure To Provide 200 Units Of Free Electricity

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has faced criticism from the opposition parties for frequent power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, who have blamed him for failure on his electoral promise to provide 200 units of free electricity to the residents here ​

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
J&K power cuts
In the state sector, J&K has a generation capacity of 1197 MW only, which reduces significantly during the winters due to a drop in water level. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has faced criticism from opposition parties for failing to fulfill his promise to provide 200 units of free electricity to residents of Jammu and Kashmir at a time when power cuts have become more frequent

Officials have maintained that metering is an essential component of the power reforms to reduce power losses and provide free electricity

Jammu and Kashmir faces a deficit of over 16 percent in the power supply, while the transmission and distribution losses in the Union Territory also remain high.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has received a drubbing from opposition parties for his failure to keep the electoral promise of providing 200 units of free electricity at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is facing frequent power cuts due to the deficit in the supply of electricity.

Due to the deficit, UT is witnessing outages as the authorities have managed to harness only 3540 MW of electricity, which is nearly 23 percent of the estimated hydro power potential of 18,000 MW of the UT. In the state sector, J&K has a generation capacity of 1197 MW only, which reduces significantly during the winters due to a drop in water level.

Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation limited (KPDCL)  Mehmood Ahmad Shah, admits that there is a shortfall in the availability of power. He says that the generation from the state sector currently remains 200 to 300 megawatts only for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, as against the demand of 3000 megawatts. “We are also purchasing power to meet the demand for electricity,” he adds. The gap between requirement and availability of power in the UT has remained between 14-16% of the demand.

Related Content
Related Content

However, opposition parties have criticised the ruling National Conference government for failure to provide 200 units of free electricity, which the party had promised in its 2024 election manifesto. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently said that the use of meters was necessary for providing 200 units of free electricity.

People’s Democratic Party spokesperson, Mohit Bhan, says that before the polls, the National Conference had promised in its election manifesto that people would get 200 units of free electricity irrespective of their economic status, but  Omar Abdullah has forgotten the promise while in power.

“Omar was himself against the installation of smart meters in Jammu and Kashmir, but the government is saying now that these devices are necessary. But have they benefited Jammu and Kashmir? We don't think so as the power cuts are rampant even in areas which are metered and the payment of flat rates has also been done away with for those who live in the Below the Poverty Line (BPL) category,” he says.

Bhan notes that the previous government of the People’s Democratic Party had initiated discussions with the Central government to seek compensation or the return of power projects which were developed utilising the water resources of Jammu and Kashmir by the Government of India. “Elected government should  adopt the policy to seek the return of power projects as well,” he adds.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manzoor Bhat says that claims made by the government that there are several areas in Kashmir that are getting round-the-clock electricity were a hoax, and only those people who are influential and affluent have benefited in the current government. “The areas that the current government is talking about that they are getting regular power supply are the VIP areas only. Otherwise, the common man in Kashmir has suffered the worst. People have realised now that the situation was better in the BJP government in the past, and the conditions have only deteriorated since Omar assumed office,” he says.

Officials, however, say that metering was necessary not only to reduce the transmission and distribution losses, but also to provide a waiver in the tariff. Jammu and Kashmir also has high power transmission and distribution losses, while till last year, PDD had installed 6.4 lakh smart meters, and there are plans to connect houses with an additional 14.07 lakh meters.

A senior official of the Power Development Department (PDD) says that metering was needed to work out any slabs to provide 200 units of free electricity to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. “As of now, there are many areas where there are no meters, and people are also resisting the installation of meters. To provide free electricity, we need to measure the power consumption first. How do we do that? We need to have a device for that, and that's why metering is necessary,” he says.

According to officials, the government could extend the benefits of waiver on the 200 units of electricity to low income groups in Jammu and Kashmir through the installation of solar rooftop setups, for which the Central government provides funds and also offers two units of free electricity for each day.

“Our funding from the Central government also depends on our progress on power reforms to curtail the transmission and distribution losses. There is also monitoring which happens at the national level, and we also upload the data regularly on the National Feeder Monitoring set up, and the Central government assesses over progress on power reforms,” says a PDD official.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  5. SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Anjel Chakma’s Brutal Murder Sparks National Outrage Over Racial Violence

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Spiritual And Social Dimensions Of Seva In Sikhism

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  2. Ukraine Peace Talks To Take U-turn?

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: The Year In Foreign Policy

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast