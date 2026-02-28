Jammu And Kashmir Become Ranji Trophy Champions: CM Omar Abdullah Announces INR 2 Crore Reward For Historic Feat

Jammu & Kashmir become first-time Ranji Trophy champions
Auqib Nabi starred with his 7th five-wicket hall of the 2025-26 season
J&K CM Omar Abdullah announces 2 Crores reward for the team
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team following its maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.
Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, he said, the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration.
In a post on X, Abdullah announced a cash reward of 2 crore for the players and support staff after their "emphatic" victory over Karnataka on their home turf.
Abdullah was present on the fifth and final day of the summit clash against Karnataka as J&K lifted the trophy on the basis of their first-innings lead after the match ended in a draw.
"They’ve done it. Well done J&K," Abdullah wrote on 'X', sharing a short video of the players waving the flag and celebrating the landmark triumph.
After J&K's historic victory, CM Abdullah announced a price money of INR 2 Crores for the team.
"Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf." - Omar Abdullah wrote on X.
"Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons." - Omar Abdullah concluded.
Abdullah was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq and the Administrator of the J&K Cricket Association.
How Jammu & Kashmir Conquered The Ranji Title?
J&K had taken firm control of the contest on Friday after securing a massive 291-run first-innings lead. Resuming their second innings at 186 for four on Saturday, Qamran Iqbal, who was unbeaten on 94 overnight, and Sahil Lotra, who was on 16, completed fine centuries to swell the overall lead to 633 runs.
Iqbal (160 not out) and Lotra (101 not out) were at the crease with J&K on 342 for four when the two captains agreed to shake hands, sealing a watershed moment in the region’s cricketing history.