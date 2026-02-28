Jammu And Kashmir Become Ranji Trophy Champions: CM Omar Abdullah Announces INR 2 Crore Reward For Historic Feat

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses with players during the felicitation ceremony after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses with players during the felicitation ceremony after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak