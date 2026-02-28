Jammu And Kashmir's Ranji Trophy Triumph: How Paras Dogra's Men Towered Over Karnataka To Clinch Maiden Title

Jammu and Kashmir held eight-time former champions Karnataka to a draw punctuated by a 291-run first innings lead to lock the Ranji Trophy crown, an advantage they extended to 633 runs after scoring 342/4 in their second innings on the fifth and final day in Hubballi

Updated on:
Updated on:
karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir ranji trophy 2025-26 final match analysis hubballi
Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi with teammates celebrates the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Jammu and Kashmir out-batted traditional heavyweights Karnataka in Hubballi

  • Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra hit unbeaten hundreds in J&K's second innings

  • Pacer Auqib Nabi claimed his seventh five-wicket haul of the season earlier

Jammu and Kashmir scripted an extraordinary tale of resilience in Indian domestic cricket to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title by out-batting traditional heavyweights Karnataka in Hubballi on Saturday, capping a glorious season that saw them tackle favourites and fellow upstarts with equal tact and confidence.

The bald facts will tell that Jammu and Kashmir held the eight-time former champions to a draw punctuated by a 291-run first innings lead to lock the crown, an advantage they extended to 633 runs after scoring 342/4 in their second innings on the fifth and final day in Hubballi.

Opener Qamran Iqbal's second first-class hundred (160 not out) and Sahil Lotra's maiden first-class ton (101 not out) added sheen to the historical occasion.

But the day was always meant to be more than just cold numbers, it was meant to tell the story of determination and the power of a dream that was more than six decades in the making.

It was 67 years ago when Jammu and Kashmir made their debut in India's premier domestic competition, which is now 92 years old. In the past, J&K had entered the quarterfinals in 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons but succumbed to a train of cataclysmic events and their own frayed nerves.

But over the last five days at the KSCA Stadium, they hardly resembled first-time final entrants, out-maneuvering a side brimming with India stars with consummate ease.

That Karnataka failed to take a single wicket on the fifth day after J&K resumed from overnight 186 for four will reinforce the dominance of the tourists in the final.

It was a team effort in its truest sense that led the lesser fancied side to the title.

Pacer Auqib Nabi was a towering presence in the final as he has been throughout this season, taking five wickets for the seventh time this season.

Lotra made a fifty and hundred, skipper Paras Dogra, who became the second batter to go past 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs, while Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad and Kanhaiya Wadhawan made one half-century each.

They are not household names, perhaps, even in their own state. But this humble bunch produced a magnificent joint effort across 10 Ranji matches in the season that would put a blush on Atlas' face.

After the current season began in silence in Srinagar following a whipping by Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir's glorious journey towards the title clash unfurled like a slow-breaking wave.

And nothing encapsulated J&K's spirit better than the semifinal against Bengal at Kalyani.

Unlike in the final against Karnataka, they were thrown into turmoil after Bengal took the first-innings lead -- small yet good enough to serve their purpose.

But Nabi bowled them back to contention, masterminding Bengal's dismissal for 88 in the second innings. It, perhaps, made the J&K players aware of the awaiting destiny in Hubballi.

They embraced it gleefully.

Shubham Pundir scored a classy hundred, the foundation for J&K's massive first innings total of 584 and the visitors hardly let the advantage slip.

Karnataka themselves had shown remarkable consistency since the beginning of the season, and a ninth Ranji Trophy title was taken for granted.

It was not a wrong notion either on account of their form and skill levels.

But the unsuspecting domestic heavyweight was swept off its feet by a flyweight, not by a knockout punch but by tactical superiority and game awareness.

Karnataka will ponder over the next few days where it all went wrong for them in the title clash, and nothing conveyed the dejection in their hearts than the sight of KL Rahul bowling a few overs.

Harsh views will be exchanged in the boardroom, and a few heads will roll.

But for now, the incredibly feel-good news of a J&K victory will cut across the entrenched lines of the territories socio-economic and political spheres.

We might just have witnessed the breaking down of some barriers at the sun-kissed Hubballi stadium, holding the power to move a whole new generation of youngsters to cricket and to sport in general.

Perhaps, there will be an infrastructure upswing in the area, as Nabi hoped during a recent chat with PTI -- a cricket stadium in every district.

The historic moment came at 2.10pm, when both the skippers sitting inside a freshly-painted but modest dressing room here agreed to shake hands, sending the J&K camp into delirium.

There will be chaos within the team and across the snow-clad region, now. But this time, it will be more joyous in nature.

Published At:
