Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final: Nabi's Fiery Spell Keeps J&K Firmly In Control On Day 3

Karnataka vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Aqib Nabi's devastating new-ball spell left Karnataka reeling at 57/4 before Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 130 steadied the innings, but Jammu and Kashmir retained a commanding 364-run lead

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 day 3 report Aqib Nabi
Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran during the third day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir at the KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aqib Nabi claimed 3/32, removing KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Ravichandran Smaran

  • Karnataka closed Day 3 on 220/5, still trailing by 364 runs, with Mayank Agarwal unbeaten on 130

  • Jammu and Kashmir earlier piled up 584 in their first innings, powered by Shubham Pundir’s 121

India's latest pace sensation Aqib Nabi rocked Karnataka's star-studded top-order with a sensational opening spell as Jammu and Kashmir took a vice-like grip on the Ranji Trophy final despite Mayank Agarwal's defiant hundred here on Thursday.

At stumps on the third day, eight-time champions Karnataka were placed at 220 for five, trailing the visitors by 364 runs with Agarwal batting on 130 in the company of wicketkeeper Kruthik Krishna (27).

Nabi ended the day with impressive figures of 3/32 in 14 overs.

This was after Jammu and Kashmir, riding on Shubham Pundir's 121 in a collective batting effort, posted a mammoth first-innings total of 584 in their maiden Ranji final. Nabi, then, took centre stage.

Jammu and Kashmir were in the box seat once they put up a huge first-innings total, and Nabi then left the Karnataka batters searching for answers.

The 28-year-old Nabi, who dominated the season with over 55 wickets in nine games going into the summit showdown, including a 12-wicket match haul (7/40 & 5/70) against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final, got the ball to move away and nip back while also dishing out the occasional yorkers at a good pace.

Related Content
Related Content

Staking a claim for a place in the Indian team, Nabi landed the first big blow on Karnataka when he dismissed KL Rahul with a peach of a delivery.

Nabi squared up India Test star Rahul completely with late movement as the ball kissed the edge of the bat on its way to wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan, whose loud appeal prompted skipper Paras Dogra to opt for a review after on-field umpire Rohan Pandit decided against raising his finger.

TV replays confirmed the edge, and Dogra was vindicated in going upstairs at the insistence of his keeper and bowler, resulting in a massive moment in the game just three minute before lunch.

Pumped up, Nabi grabbed two more wickets of successive balls in the second session to put his team on top. But before Nabi's double blow, left-arm seamer Sunil Kumar got the better of Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal did not show great footwork as Kumar's back of a length delivery that moved slightly induced an edge for Abdul Samad to complete a fine catch in the slip cordon.

Unfazed by the loss of two big wickets, the seasoned Agarwal at the other end meant business as he went about his task in a thoroughly professional manner, finding the boundaries with some classic strokes.

Even as Agarwal stood firm, the home team lost two more wickets to the brilliant Nabi. He first cleaned up Karun Nair with another unplayable delivery that hit the off-stump after moving away on pitching, leaving the in-form batter clueless.

In walked Ravichandran Smaran, who averages 75 in First-Class cricket, but the middle-order batter's rich form and the incredible stats did not matter to Nabi, who sent him packing for a golden duck with a back of a length ball that straightened a bit after pitching.

Smaran was unsure whether to play or leave it, but the ball took the outside edge and went through to the keeper to leave Karnataka tottering at 57 for four in 18 overs.

Shreyas Gopal survived the hat-trick ball that hit him on the pad after swinging in sharply.

Gopal and Agarwal then steading the ship with a partnership of 105 runs for the fifth wicket, though J&K still had their nose ahead heading into the fourth and penultimate day's play.

Agarwal, who got a life on 124, then found an able ally in Krishna and added 58 runs for and unbroken sixth wicket.

Earlier, Pundir's hundred and half-centuries from Yawer Hassan (88), captain Dogra (70), Abdul Samad (61), Wadhawan (70) and Sahil Lotra (72) powered Jammu and Kashmir to a mammoth first-inning total.

Prasidh Krishna was the most successful bowler for Karnataka, returning figures of 5/98 in 34.1 overs after toiling for more than two full days.

J&K resumed the third day's play at 527/6 with Lotra and Abid Mushtaq at the crease.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kishan, Abhishek Keep Hosts’ Run Flow Intact, IND 109/1 (10)

  2. IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Gets A Nod Ahead Of Rinku Singh In Do-Or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: Why Is Rinku Singh Not Playing Today In T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

  4. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  5. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body

  4. When Fear Took The Stage: Kashmiri Folklore As Living Memory

  5. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  3. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  4. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  5. Ukraine Vows Continued Resistance As Russia Intensifies Attacks

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 