Govt Mandates 60% Free Seats, Tightens Passenger Rights Norms For Airlines

Summary of this article
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to keep at least 60% of seats free of charge to ensure fair access for passengers.
Airlines must seat passengers on the same PNR together, introduce clear policies for luggage.
This includes instruments and sports gear, pets, and communicate entitlements in regional languages.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to allocate a minimum of 60% of seats on every flight free of charge to ensure fair access for passengers, as part of a new set of passenger-focused measures issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
In a broader push to improve transparency, accessibility, and passenger experience, the Ministry has rolled out multiple directives for airlines across the country.
As part of the new guidelines, carriers must ensure that passengers travelling under the same PNR are seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. Airlines have also been asked to adopt transparent and passenger-friendly policies for the carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments, along with clear rules for travelling with pets, in line with safety and operational regulations.
Emphasising passenger rights, the DGCA has called for strict adherence to existing norms, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations, and denied boarding. Airlines are further required to prominently display passenger rights across their websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters.
To improve awareness and inclusivity, the guidelines mandate clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages, ensuring wider accessibility for travellers.
The Ministry reiterated its commitment to enhancing passenger experience, reducing grievances, and maintaining high standards of safety across India’s aviation ecosystem.