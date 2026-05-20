Train Diary: A Journey to Remember on the Shatabdi Express and the Burden of Muslim Stereotypes

He refused tea and biscuits but got up twice to check on his bag. When the bearer came to collect the tea thermoses, he leaned back to ease the attendant’s reach to the third tray table. A baby cried incessantly from somewhere behind. A few people eased out of their seats and headed towards the toilet. The woman in the orange sari in the seat in front stretched up to push her boxes back to the curving wall and to roughly push other luggage away. Her blouse was green with a scalloped strip of orange lace at the sleeve ends. Her orange bindi fell off as she stretched. She searched for it on the floor, emerging breathless, the bindi stuck askew to the right of her forehead. The baby had stopped crying. Several passengers dozed off to the soothing sound of instrumental music; a gentleman snored, making a whistling sound.