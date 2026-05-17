Fire Breaks Out in Rajdhani Express Coach in MP, All Passengers Safe

Around 9.45 am, the train left for its next destination after the impacted guard van and the coach were separated from the rake, according to Shrivastava.



The train is likely to reach Kota station in Rajasthan around 11 am (as against its scheduled time of 8.45 am). According to the officials, a second coach will be attached there to restore full capacity.



All passengers were safely disembarked, and none were hurt, according to Kota Railway PRO Ravindra Lakhara. Arrangements were made to accommodate the passengers in other coaches for their onward journey up to Kota, he added.