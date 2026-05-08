Kota Hospital Tradegy, Explained: How Routine C-Sections Turned Fatal

A suspected infection outbreak after Caesarean surgeries at New Medical College Hospital in Kota has left two women dead and four others battling severe kidney failure as multiple probes begin.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Kota hospital horror Kota C-section deaths Rajasthan hospital negligence
The crisis originated on Monday evening when approximately 12 to 13 women underwent C-section surgeries at the government-run facility. Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Two women died of severe complications following C-section surgeries at Kota’s NMCH.

  • Four other patients remain critical with kidney failure and possible sepsis symptoms.

  • Authorities have launched multiple investigations into alleged medical negligence.

A medical crisis has unfolded at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Kota, Rajasthan, where a second woman died of post-operative complications on Thursday morning. The death follows a series of Caesarean-section deliveries performed on Monday, which left six women critically ill with symptoms of infection and organ failure.

PTI said the latest victim was is 19-year-old Jyoti Nayak, a resident of Kota. Her death follows that of 26-year-old Payal, who passed away on Tuesday morning. According to hospital officials, the condition of the four remaining women is critical, with all four suffering from severe kidney failure. Efforts are underway to shift them to a higher medical facility in Jaipur for advanced care.

The crisis originated on Monday evening when approximately 12 to 13 women underwent C-section surgeries at the government-run facility.

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According to the Indian Express, Dr. Nilesh Jain, Principal of the medical college and hospital, noted that the condition of six of these women began to deteriorate rapidly within 8 to 12 hours of their procedures. The patients exhibited a sharp dip in blood pressure, falling platelet counts, and urinary blockages, clinical signs consistent with acute kidney infection or sepsis.

By Tuesday morning, the six affected women were moved to the hospital’s nephrology ward. PTI reported that Jyoti Nayak’s condition was deemed the most critical from the outset. When her health worsened further on Thursday morning, she was placed on ventilator support but died around10:30 AM.

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In response to the cluster of complications, the Rajasthan government dispatched a high-level team of specialists from Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur. According to PTI, this expert panel includes Dr. Nihar Sharma (Anaesthesia), Dr. Sunil Kumar Mahavar (Medicine), Dr. Pavan Agrawal (Gynaecology), and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma (Nephrology). The team arrived in Kota on Wednesday night to coordinate treatment.

While the mothers battle life-threatening complications, their infants appear to be out of danger. Dr. R.P. Meena, Additional Superintendent of NMCH, informed PTI that the newborns are currently under observation in the Neonatal ICU (NICU) and remain in sound health. The Times of India reported that Payal’s newborn was discharged late Wednesday into the care of family members.

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Allegations of Negligence

The fatalities have sparked protests at the medical college. Jyoti’s husband, Ravi, joined by family members and Congress party workers, has refused to take her body for last rites until "justice is delivered." According to TOI, Ravi alleged that the women were administered an incorrect dose of medication, which led to their rapid deterioration.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the facility on Wednesday to review the treatment being provided. The Kota district administration and the state medical education department have constituted multiple committees to probe the matter. Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore has stated that a comprehensive inquiry is underway, with strict action promised against any negligence.

The remaining four patients continue to be monitored closely as medical teams prepare for their transfer to Jaipur.

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