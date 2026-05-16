Section of Media Misquoted Me: CJI Kant Clarifies Remarks on Youth

Summary of this article
The Supreme Court of India issued a clarification saying recent remarks were aimed at fake degree holders, not India’s youth.
The controversy followed comments made during a hearing on Senior Advocate designation.
The court said media reports had misrepresented the oral observations made during proceedings.
The Chief Justice of India on Saturday issued a clarification on a statement he made during court proceedings yesterday. CJI Surya Kant said that a section of media had misquoted his oral observations.
In a statement issued by the CJI, he said that his remarks were aimed at people who had entered the legal profession using fake or bogus degrees, and not against the youth of the country in general.
“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” the CJI said.
What the CJI Said Yesterday
While hearing a petition by an advocate regarding the awarding of senior advocate designation, the CJI had expressed doubt over the genuineness of law degrees of many advocates.
During the hearing, the CJI had also observed that there were parasites attacking the system and made comments about unemployable youngsters taking up roles in media, social media, and activism.
There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI had said.
Backtracking on the statements made yesterday the CJI said that he sees the youth as the pillars of developed India.
“It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me,” he added.