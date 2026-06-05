Piyush Goyal Praises TTD’s AI System For Improving Pilgrim Services At Tirumala

Union Minister Piyush Goyal commended the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for successfully implementing an AI-based system that has significantly improved pilgrim services and temple management.
Goyal visited the Integrated Command Centre at Tirumala and reviewed the real-time operations powered by artificial intelligence.
The AI system is helping in better crowd management, queue monitoring, darshan scheduling, traffic regulation, and providing enhanced facilities to devotees.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday praised the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its innovative use of Artificial Intelligence in improving services for millions of pilgrims visiting the sacred Venkateswara Swamy temple.
After visiting the Integrated Command Centre (ICC) at Tirumala, Goyal said the AI system has brought remarkable efficiency in managing large crowds, monitoring queues, and ensuring smooth operations. He described it as a “model example” of how technology can be used effectively in religious tourism.
“TTD’s AI initiatives are truly impressive. They are enhancing the pilgrim experience while maintaining the sanctity of the temple,” Goyal remarked.
The AI-powered system at the ICC provides real-time data on crowd density, vehicle movement, darshan waiting times, and emergency response. It has also helped in better resource allocation and reducing waiting periods for devotees.
TTD officials briefed the Minister on various AI-driven projects, including facial recognition for seamless entry, predictive analytics for crowd forecasting, and automated feedback systems. Goyal appreciated the temple administration’s efforts to blend tradition with modern technology.
The Union Minister also interacted with senior TTD officials and enquired about ongoing development works and future plans. He assured full support from the Central Government for initiatives that improve facilities for pilgrims.
This visit and praise from Piyush Goyal come as TTD continues to modernise its operations to handle the massive footfall at Tirumala, one of the world’s most visited religious destinations.