Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Sensation Eyes Quarter-Final Spot In Jakarta

Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the men’s singles second round clash, at the Istora Senayan on June 3, 2026

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Score, Indonesia Open
Ayush Shetty in action in the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Ayush Shetty will look to continue his dream run at the Indonesia Open 2026 when he takes on Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men’s singles Round of 16 at Jakarta’s iconic Istora Gelora Bung Karno. The 20-year-old Indian arrives brimming with confidence after producing a stunning comeback victory over world No. 15 Weng Hong Yang, recovering from a one-sided first game to win 8-21, 22-20, 21-15 and book his place in the pre-quarterfinals. Standing in his way is the experienced Lee Cheuk Yiu, a former Hong Kong Open champion and one of the most consistent performers on the BWF World Tour. With Ayush aiming to build on his breakthrough 2026 season, which included a historic Asian Championships silver medal, the clash promises to be an intriguing battle between youthful momentum and seasoned experience, with a quarterfinal berth at stake
LIVE UPDATES

Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu

  • Series: Indonesia Open 2026

  • Venue: Istora Senayan

  • Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2026

  • Time: 10:40 AM IST (tentative)

Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Ayush Shetty’s Singapore Open second-round clash against Lee Cheuk Yiu. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories