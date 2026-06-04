Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Sensation Eyes Quarter-Final Spot In Jakarta

Ayush Shetty in action in the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo: X/BAI_media

Ayush Shetty will look to continue his dream run at the Indonesia Open 2026 when he takes on Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men’s singles Round of 16 at Jakarta’s iconic Istora Gelora Bung Karno. The 20-year-old Indian arrives brimming with confidence after producing a stunning comeback victory over world No. 15 Weng Hong Yang, recovering from a one-sided first game to win 8-21, 22-20, 21-15 and book his place in the pre-quarterfinals. Standing in his way is the experienced Lee Cheuk Yiu, a former Hong Kong Open champion and one of the most consistent performers on the BWF World Tour. With Ayush aiming to build on his breakthrough 2026 season, which included a historic Asian Championships silver medal, the clash promises to be an intriguing battle between youthful momentum and seasoned experience, with a quarterfinal berth at stake

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jun 2026, 10:03:16 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Ayush Shetty Vs Lee Cheuk Yiu

Series: Indonesia Open 2026

Venue: Istora Senayan

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2026

Time: 10:40 AM IST (tentative)