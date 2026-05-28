The Cockroach Always Survives

A

No evidence has been produced because there is no evidence. I was one exhausted person in a Boston apartment, using AI tools and scrambling to keep a crashing website alive. A coordinated foreign-backed ‘influence operation’ does not look like that. It does not involve frantically pulling together seven or eight volunteers because the response had become impossible to manage alone.

On the allegation of foreign influence, I shared a live screen recording of the Instagram analytics. The numbers showed 94.7 per cent of the audience was from India. The US was second at one per cent. These allegations are designed to shift the conversation away from the real question, which is why are so many young people connected with us.