Onion Price Crash Triggers Maharashtra Farmer Protests, Demand For Rs 32/kg Procurement

Maharashtra farmers, led by Nashik cultivators, protested a price crash (Rs4-Rs6/kg), demanding government procurement at Rs 32/kg.
CM Fadnavis announced the Centre raised procurement to Rs15/kg, promising a scheduled meeting on fair pricing.
Congress and NCP leaders backed the agitation, warning the crash could push farmers into debt and poverty.
Thousands of onion farmers in Nashik staged massive protests on Tuesday against the central and state governments, following a catastrophic collapse in prices. With the market rate hovering between Rs 4 and Rs 6 per kg, far below production costs, cultivators are demanding a government procurement rate of Rs 32 per kg.
Demonstrators wore garlands made of onions and attempted to block the Mumbai-Agra highway. Similar protests erupted in Sambhaji Nagar, Solapur, and other parts of Maharashtra.
Opposition Rallies Behind Farmers, CM Defends Response
Opposition leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, joined the agitation, backing the demand for fair pricing. Sapkal accused Prime Minister Modi of “surrendering to U.S. President Donald Trump and other forces manipulating the market,” warning that the crash would push farmers into poverty and debt, potentially leading to suicides.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, said the government is “sensitive” to farmers’ distress and noted that the Centre has raised the procurement price to Rs15 per kg from Rs10 per kg. “We are committed to fair prices. A meeting with senior leaders is scheduled,” Fadnavis added, dismissing opposition criticism as “just politics.”
Farmers Reject Rs 15 Offer, Await High-Level Talks
While acknowledging the government’s revised offer, farmers remain adamant, insisting that Rs 15 per kg is insufficient to cover input costs and loan repayments. The protest has put pressure on both the state and Centre ahead of scheduled talks.
“If fair prices aren’t given, how will farmers repay loans and meet expenses?” Sapkal asked. With the key Rabi onion harvest arriving soon, authorities face a tight window to prevent further escalation and economic distress in one of India’s largest onion-producing regions.