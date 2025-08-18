Maharashtra Onion Farmers Step Up MSP Demand, Plan Meeting With CM

Maharashtra remains the country’s largest onion producer, contributing around 35% of India’s total output.

Outlook News Desk
The Congress party has also thrown its weight behind the farmers, warning of strong protests if governments fail to act. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
With wholesale onion prices tumbling over the past two weeks at Asia’s largest onion market in Nashik’s Lasalgaon, farmers’ associations have urged urgent intervention from both the state and central governments.

Lasalgaon’s Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association passed several resolutions demanding immediate price support and long-term policy measures to stabilise the sector. "Farmers expressed deep concern over the steep fall, with onion prices in the local market dropping to just Rs 10 per kg. They also plan to meet the state's chief minister," said Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association.

The Congress party has also thrown its weight behind the farmers, warning of strong protests if governments fail to act. A march was taken out to the NAFED divisional office in Nashik, led by former minister Balasaheb Thorat, MP Dr. Shobha Bachhav, and senior leaders Rajaram Pangwane, Sharad Aher, and Akash Chhajed.

The state government declared a subsidy of Rs 350 per quintal for onions sold to Agricultural Produce Market Committees, private markets, and NAFED from February 1 until March 31, 2023. This subsidy has been provided up to a maximum of 200 quintals.

During that period, certain farmers were not eligible because they did not have onion crop records for seven to twelve passes when receiving the subsidy. Their suggestions were examined again. Consequently, a budget of Rs 28 crore 32 lakh 30 thousand 507 has been sanctioned for onion support to 14,661 farmers, according to report by Loksatta.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule held talks in July with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal to address the crisis faced by onion growers, following a hunger strike by BJP leader Bachchu Kadu.

A high-level meeting was convened to explore solutions, with discussions focusing on farmer protection and better market access. Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal backed direct government procurement of onions, while Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate stressed the need for transparency through Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Kadu, who spearheaded the agitation, demanded a minimum support price of Rs 24 per kg for onions.

Maharashtra remains the country’s largest onion producer, contributing around 35% of India’s total output. Madhya Pradesh follows with 17%, while Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Telangana are also key producers.

