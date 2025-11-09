Delhi: Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category On Sunday

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 391 on Sunday morning, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.
The minimum temperature was 11.6°C, 2.7°C above normal, with humidity at 79 per cent; the maximum is expected to reach 27°C with shallow fog.
At least 24 monitoring stations in Delhi reported AQI in the 'severe' category, according to data from the Board's Sameer app. 11 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300.
The minimum temperature settled at 11.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am, as per IMD.
The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 27 degrees Celsius with forecasts of shallow fog.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to the CPCB.