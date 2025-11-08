Delhi Chokes as AQI Crosses 400 in Several Areas; Stubble Burning, Traffic Add to Toxic Mix

The transport sector was responsible for 15.2 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Sunday, while stubble burning accounted for about 30 percent, according to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting.



On Friday, there were 100 stubble-burning occurrences in Punjab, 18 in Haryana, and 164 in Uttar Pradesh, according to satellite data.



Delhi's air quality is expected to be in the "very poor" category for the next few days, according to the city's Air Quality Early Warning System. The national capital's air quality has continuously been "poor" or "very poor" since Diwali, occasionally falling into the "severe" range.