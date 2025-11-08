Delhi Chokes as AQI Crosses 400 in Several Areas; Stubble Burning, Traffic Add to Toxic Mix

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 361 on Saturday, with areas like Wazirpur and Vivek Vihar crossing 400.
Stubble burning accounted for around 30 per cent of the pollution, while vehicular emissions contributed over 15 per cent.
Experts warn that air quality will stay in the “very poor” range over the coming days.
Delhi, the nation's capital, is among the most polluted cities in the nation, with pollution levels over 400 in multiple areas of the city on Saturday. Delhi residents are dealing with increasingly hazardous air quality every day.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), which is announced at 4 p.m. every day, was 361 on Saturday, putting it in the "red zone" and making it the nation's second most polluted city.
Pollution levels in several areas of the city were classified as "severe." The CPCB's Sameer app data from 38 monitoring stations in the city showed that the AQI was 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar, 411 at Vivek Vihar, 420 at Wazirpur, and 418 at Burari.
According to CPCB data, Noida had an AQI of 354, Greater Noida 336, and Ghaziabad 339 in the NCR region, all of which fell into the "very poor" category.
Delhi was the most polluted city in the nation on Friday, with an AQI of 322.
On Saturday, PM2.5 and PM10 continued to be the predominant pollutants.
The transport sector was responsible for 15.2 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Sunday, while stubble burning accounted for about 30 percent, according to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting.
On Friday, there were 100 stubble-burning occurrences in Punjab, 18 in Haryana, and 164 in Uttar Pradesh, according to satellite data.
Delhi's air quality is expected to be in the "very poor" category for the next few days, according to the city's Air Quality Early Warning System. The national capital's air quality has continuously been "poor" or "very poor" since Diwali, occasionally falling into the "severe" range.