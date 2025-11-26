Delhi Weather Today: Dense Smog Persists Amid Temperature Drop and Very Poor Air Quality

Delhi battles hazardous air quality with AQI 335-362 amid temperature drops to 9°C. Bawana worst-hit at 382; dense smog persists 13 days. Health precautions strongly advised.

Delhi Weather Today
An 'anti-smog' vehicle sprays water mist to settle down particulate matter as other vehicles ply the road, amid poor air quality, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary
  • Delhi weather today shows temperatures between 9°C minimum and 24°C maximum; IMD alert for Delhi forecasts moderate fog persisting through November 28.

  • Delhi air quality update critical, AQI in Delhi today at 335-362 (very poor); 34 of 39 monitoring stations in very poor category; Bawana worst-hit at 382.

  • Delhi weather alert issued as vehicular emissions contribute 21.1% to pollution; stubble burning at 1.5%; dense toxic smog blankets entire city.

  • Delhi air pollution forecast to remain very poor through November 28; fluctuating between severe and very poor; GRAP Stage III measures in force.

Delhi's weather today presents a concerning meteorological scenario where plummeting temperatures coincide with hazardous air quality conditions, creating a dual health crisis for residents. The IMD alert for Delhi forecasts minimum temperatures dropping to 9°C with maximum readings reaching 24°C, representing a significant temperature decline across the national capital. However, the Delhi weather alert pales in comparison to the severe air pollution crisis consuming the city, with AQI in Delhi today touching alarming levels of 335-362, categorized as very poor. Dense smog continues to engulf Delhi for the 13th consecutive day, severely restricting visibility and creating hazardous respiratory conditions. The Delhi air pollution situation has worsened, with 34 of the city's 39 air quality monitoring stations recording very poor readings. The Delhi air quality update indicates that pollution hotspots like Bawana, Rohini, Delhi Technological University, and Anand Vihar are experiencing the most severe contamination levels, with readings exceeding 362-382 AQI.

Temperature Patterns and Weather Forecast

The Delhi temperature today reflects seasonal cooling patterns typical of late November, with overnight lows around 9°C and daytime highs near 24°C. The Delhi weather forecast shows moderate fog formation during early morning and late evening hours, further reducing visibility and trapping pollutants closer to ground level. The IMD forecast for Delhi indicates that minimum temperatures are expected to fall approximately 1°C further over the next 24 hours, bringing nighttime lows to around 8°C by November 27. Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable around 24-26°C through November 28. The Delhi weather update notes that relative humidity stands at elevated levels, with morning observations recording 80-90% humidity, declining gradually during afternoon hours to approximately 35-40%. The combination of stagnant winds, temperature inversion, and moderate fog has created ideal conditions for pollutant accumulation and concentration.

Air Quality Crisis and Health Risks

The Delhi air quality update reveals a critical pollution scenario with AQI in Delhi today recording 335-362 across major monitoring stations, classifying the air as extremely hazardous. Pollution hotspots registered severe readings: Bawana at 382, Rohini at 376, Delhi Technological University at 367, Ashok Vihar at 364, Anand Vihar at 362, ITO at 360, and Dwarka at 361. The Delhi air pollution crisis stems from multiple sources, with vehicular emissions contributing 21.1% of contaminants, followed by stubble burning at 1.5%, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. The Delhi weather alert emphasizes that the current air quality requires immediate health precautions from vulnerable populations, including children, elderly citizens, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Schools have suspended outdoor activities; government and private offices operate at reduced capacity; residents are advised to wear N95 masks and limit outdoor exposure.

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts Delhi's air quality will fluctuate between severe and very poor through at least December 1, with minimal improvement expected before meteorological conditions substantially change.

