Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

Mumbai weather update shows clear skies and pleasant temperatures; weather in Mumbai today displays a maximum of 34°C with a minimum around 22.8°C.
Mumbai air quality update alarming, Mumbai AQI at 259-326 (severe); Chembur worst-hit at 382; PM2.5 levels at 135-161 µg/m³.
IMD forecast for Mumbai predicts clear skies continuing through November 28; temperatures cooling slightly from November 29 onwards.
Mumbai weather alert issued for poor air quality; residents advised to avoid outdoor activities; Santacruz observatory reports significant visibility reduction.
The Mumbai weather update presents a contrasting meteorological scenario where pleasant climatic conditions are shadowed by severe air pollution concerns. The weather in Mumbai today reflects relatively comfortable temperature ranges with daytime highs around 34°C and overnight lows settling at 22.8°C, representing typical late-November conditions. However, the Mumbai air quality update reveals a troubling reality as the city faces hazardous pollution levels, with Mumbai AQI soaring between 259-326, categorized as severe. Dense smog blanketed the metropolitan area, creating a dense haze that significantly reduced visibility to approximately 900 meters in certain locations. The IMD forecast for Mumbai indicates clear skies will persist through late November, yet this provides insufficient ventilation to disperse accumulated pollutants. Residents have been advised to minimize outdoor exposure despite favorable temperature conditions, as the severe air quality poses significant health risks to vulnerable populations.
Mumbai Temperature Patterns and Weather Forecasts
The weather alert in Mumbai shows current maximum temperatures hovering around 34°C, with departure from normal temperatures at a modest 0.3°C above average. Nighttime minimums are recording at 22.8°C, representing a 2.2°C elevation above seasonal norms, indicating warmer-than-usual nights. The Mumbai temperature forecast predicts that minimum temperatures will gradually decline from November 29 onwards, dropping toward 19-20°C by early December. The IMD forecast for Mumbai details that clear skies will dominate through November 28, with increasingly cloudy conditions anticipated from November 29. Relative humidity levels at morning observations stand at 84%, declining to 66% during afternoon hours, creating dry conditions that further concentrate airborne pollutants. The Mumbai weather forecast suggests a temporary weather fluctuation, as the meteorological department indicates warmer conditions will gradually transition toward seasonal coolness.
Mumbai Air Quality Crisis and Health Implications
The Mumbai air quality update reveals alarming disparities across city localities, with Mumbai AQI levels varying dramatically by region. The severely affected Chembur area recorded an extreme reading of 382, while Santacruz East and Wadala Truck Terminal registered 362 and 355, respectively. Commercial zones, including Bandra Kurla Complex, languished at 342, all classified as severe. Mumbai weather alert advisories recommend residents avoid outdoor physical activities, limit outdoor recreation, and use N95 masks if venturing outside. PM2.5 levels have elevated to 135-161 µg/m³, approximately 9-10 times above the WHO-recommended safe limits. The Mumbai AQI fluctuations throughout the day showed best readings of 176 (unhealthy) at afternoon hours, with early morning conditions at 6:04 AM reaching extreme 260+ levels.