Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

The Mumbai weather update presents a contrasting meteorological scenario where pleasant climatic conditions are shadowed by severe air pollution concerns. The weather in Mumbai today reflects relatively comfortable temperature ranges with daytime highs around 34°C and overnight lows settling at 22.8°C, representing typical late-November conditions. However, the Mumbai air quality update reveals a troubling reality as the city faces hazardous pollution levels, with Mumbai AQI soaring between 259-326, categorized as severe. Dense smog blanketed the metropolitan area, creating a dense haze that significantly reduced visibility to approximately 900 meters in certain locations. The IMD forecast for Mumbai indicates clear skies will persist through late November, yet this provides insufficient ventilation to disperse accumulated pollutants. Residents have been advised to minimize outdoor exposure despite favorable temperature conditions, as the severe air quality poses significant health risks to vulnerable populations.