Delhi NCR Weather: Dense Fog Persists with Visibility 50–200 Metres, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at 300–320

The India Meteorological Department has maintained its dense fog warning for Delhi NCR, with shallow to moderate fog expected to persist through December 11–12, 2025. The fog is most severe during early morning hours (5–9 AM) and late evening (4–8 PM), posing significant hazards for vehicular movement across highways and city roads. Slight improvement is forecast from December 13 onwards as northwesterly wind speeds are expected to increase to 20–25 kmph, helping to disperse the dense fog layer and improve visibility gradually. No cold wave alert is currently in effect for NCR, though minimum temperatures remain appreciably below normal at 8–9°C.