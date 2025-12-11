Delhi NCR Weather: Dense Fog Persists with Visibility 50–200 Metres, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at 300–320

Delhi NCR weather: Dense fog with visibility 50–200m, temps 8–9°C min, 24–25°C max. AQI ‘very poor’ at 300–320, PM2.5 at 170+ µg/m³. Fog persists Dec 11–12, improvement from Dec 13. Extended forecast: warming trend, temps 26–28°C by Dec 18–20. Health warnings active.

Delhi NCR weather
• Dense fog blankets Delhi NCR with visibility reduced to 50–200 metres; minimum temperature around 8–9°C, maximum near 24–25°C on December 11, 2025.

• Air quality remains ‘very poor’ with AQI 300–320; PM2.5 at 170+ µg/m³, driven by fog trapping pollutants close to ground level.

• IMD forecasts fog to persist through December 11–12, with gradual improvement expected from December 13 as wind speeds increase to 20–25 kmph.

Delhi NCR continues to struggle with dense fog on Thursday, December 11, 2025, with visibility severely reduced to 50–200 metres during early morning and late evening hours, creating hazardous conditions for commuters and road traffic across the region. The minimum temperature has settled around 8–9°C, marking another cold morning in the capital, while the maximum is expected to reach 24–25°C, creating a sharp day-night temperature contrast of over 15°C. Humidity levels remain extremely high at 85–95%, creating a thick layer of moisture that persists throughout the morning and dissipates only partially in the afternoon.

Air Quality Crisis and Pollution Status

Delhi NCR’s air quality has deteriorated to dangerous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 300–320 in the ‘very poor’ category across multiple monitoring stations in the city and NCR regions including Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels have reached 170+ µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 230+ µg/m³, both significantly above hazardous limits. The dense fog is trapping pollutants close to ground level, preventing their dispersion and compounding the already severe air pollution crisis. The combination of fog and poor air quality creates an extremely hazardous environment, particularly for vulnerable populations including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

The India Meteorological Department has maintained its dense fog warning for Delhi NCR, with shallow to moderate fog expected to persist through December 11–12, 2025. The fog is most severe during early morning hours (5–9 AM) and late evening (4–8 PM), posing significant hazards for vehicular movement across highways and city roads. Slight improvement is forecast from December 13 onwards as northwesterly wind speeds are expected to increase to 20–25 kmph, helping to disperse the dense fog layer and improve visibility gradually. No cold wave alert is currently in effect for NCR, though minimum temperatures remain appreciably below normal at 8–9°C.

Extended 7-Day Weather Forecast

The 7-day forecast for Delhi NCR shows a gradual clearing trend beginning from December 13, with temperatures progressively improving towards the middle of the month. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise from 8–9°C currently to 11–13°C by December 18–20, while maximum temperatures will increase from the current 24–25°C to 26–28°C by the same period. Fog is forecast to gradually clear by December 15, transitioning to partly cloudy skies with improving visibility. By December 22 onwards, temperatures may warm further to 28–30°C maximums, approaching near-normal December weather patterns.

