Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Persists with Minimum 5–8°C Through December 13

• Uttar Pradesh continues to experience a cold wave with minimum temperatures around 5–8°C across most districts on December 11, 2025.

• IMD forecasts cold wave conditions to persist through December 12–13, with shallow to moderate fog in western and northern districts reducing visibility.

• Day temperatures around 22–24°C, nights dropping to 5–8°C; wind speeds of 25–30 kmph exacerbating the chill factor.

• Conditions expected to gradually improve after December 13, with temperatures rising by 2–3°C; severe cold returning around December 15.