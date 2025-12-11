Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Persists with Minimum 5–8°C Through December 13

• Uttar Pradesh continues to experience a cold wave with minimum temperatures around 5–8°C across most districts on December 11, 2025.
• IMD forecasts cold wave conditions to persist through December 12–13, with shallow to moderate fog in western and northern districts reducing visibility.
• Day temperatures around 22–24°C, nights dropping to 5–8°C; wind speeds of 25–30 kmph exacerbating the chill factor.
• Conditions expected to gradually improve after December 13, with temperatures rising by 2–3°C; severe cold returning around December 15.
Uttar Pradesh continues to experience a severe cold wave on Thursday, December 11, 2025, with minimum temperatures remaining in the 5–8°C range across most districts. Cities such as Kanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Bareilly, and Meerut are recording temperatures at the lower end of this range, creating bitterly cold conditions, especially during early morning hours. Daytime temperatures are hovering around 22–24°C, creating a sharp day-night temperature contrast of over 15°C that is stressing both human bodies and agricultural systems. Wind speeds of 25–30 kmph are exacerbating the chill factor, making outdoor exposure feel significantly colder than actual temperatures.
Uttar Pradesh: IMD Alerts and Fog Warnings
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that the cold wave will persist through December 12–13, 2025, with shallow to moderate fog expected during early morning hours in western districts such as Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. Visibility is likely to drop to 200–400 metres in affected areas, disrupting vehicular traffic during peak commute hours between 6–9 AM. The IMD has maintained its cold wave advisory for the state, urging residents to take precautions and limit outdoor exposure during the harshest hours.
Temperature Trends and Forecast
The cold wave is expected to gradually ease after December 13, with minimum temperatures rising by 2–3°C and settling around 7–10°C by December 14–15. However, this brief respite will be temporary, as the IMD has warned that severe cold conditions are forecast to return around December 15 as a new Western Disturbance approaches the region. This expected fluctuation in temperatures will create challenges for residents, farmers, and livestock owners as they prepare for alternating warm and cold spells.
Agricultural and Health Impact
Frost risk remains high for sensitive rabi crops such as wheat, gram, and mustard, particularly in northern and western districts. Farmers are advised to reduce irrigation intervals, maintain light soil moisture, and use sprinkler irrigation during late evening hours to protect crops from ground frost. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, are advised to wear multiple layers of warm clothing and limit outdoor activities during peak cold hours (5–9 AM and 10 PM–4 AM).