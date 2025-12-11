Punjab and Haryana Weather Report: Cold Wave Alert with Minimum 4–6°C Through December 13

Temperature Trends and Extended Forecast

The cold wave is expected to gradually ease after December 13, with minimum temperatures rising by 2–3°C and settling around 6–8°C by December 14–15. However, this brief warming will be temporary, as the IMD has forecasted that severe cold conditions will return around December 15–16 as a new Western Disturbance approaches the northwestern plains. This cyclical pattern of cold-warm-cold will continue through late December, making the month one of the coldest of the winter season for the region.​