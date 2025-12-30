Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

Women’s Premier League 2026 Player Replacements: Tara Norris misses the season due to USA duty, UP Warriorz sign Charli Knott for INR 10 lakh
Ellyse Perry (RCB) and Annabel Sutherland (DC) withdraw citing personal reasons
RCB name Sayali Satghare for INR 30 lakh, DC bring in Alana King for INR 60 lakh
Several squads have been forced into late changes ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, with international commitments and personal withdrawals reshaping team line-ups.
Left-arm medium pacer Tara Norris will miss the upcoming WPL season after being selected in the USA squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to take place in Nepal from January 18 to February 1, 2026. With the WPL set to begin on January 9, Norris will be unavailable for UP Warriorz.
UP Warriorz have moved swiftly, roping in uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement. Knott has been signed at her reserve price of INR 10 lakh.
Elsewhere, Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the league due to personal reasons. Perry was set to feature for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Sutherland was part of the Delhi Capitals squad.
RCB have named Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare as Perry’s replacement, signing her at a reserve price of INR 30 lakh. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have brought in Australian leg-spinner Alana King to replace Sutherland.
King, who turned out for UP Warriorz in the previous season, brings significant international experience. She has featured in 27 T20 Internationals and claimed 27 wickets. The Australian leg-spinner will join Delhi Capitals at a reserve price of INR 60 lakh.
The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will be played from January 9 to February 5 across venues in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.