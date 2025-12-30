Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

Ellyse Perry (right) in action during match 19 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (March 12). Photo: WPL T20 website

Ellyse Perry (right) in action during match 19 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (March 12). Photo: WPL T20 website