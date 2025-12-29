Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

Alert Status: Orange alert for dense fog and cold wave in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab/Haryana.
Temperature: Hisar (Haryana) lowest at 2.5°C; Chandigarh dipped to 5.6°C.
Fog Impact: Zero visibility in Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Pathankot; 20m in Patiala.
Forecast: Dense to very dense fog to continue till December 30-31; light rain possible Jan 1.
Transport: Flight and train services severely disrupted due to poor visibility (<50m).
A severe winter spell has enveloped Punjab and Haryana today, December 29, 2025, paralyzing normal life with bone-chilling temperatures and blinding fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for both states, flagging "Cold Wave" conditions in isolated pockets where temperatures have plunged significantly below normal. The persistent fog layer has reduced visibility to near-zero in major cities like Amritsar and Patiala, leading to hazardous driving conditions and widespread transport delays. Authorities have urged residents to take precautions as the cold snap is expected to last through the end of the year.
Dense Fog and Visibility Crisis
The most immediate challenge for the region is the thick blanket of fog that descends during night and morning hours, with IMD reports confirming zero visibility in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Adampur, and Pathankot this morning. Conditions were similarly hazardous in Ludhiana, where visibility dropped to a mere 10 meters, and Patiala, which recorded 20 meters, while Haryana's Ambala reported visibility of just 50 meters. Meteorologists predict that dense to very dense fog (visibility <50m) will continue to shroud Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until December 30, with isolated pockets remaining affected through December 31, prompting strong advisories for cautious driving to prevent road collisions.
Temperature Plunge and Cold Wave
Mercury levels have taken a sharp nosedive across the region, most notably in Hisar, Haryana, which recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at a freezing 2.5°C. The joint capital, Chandigarh, also shivered under an Orange Alert with a minimum of 5.6°C, despite daytime highs hovering around 21.7°C. In Punjab, night temperatures in the northern districts have dipped below 5°C at several locations, while the southern parts are ranging between 5°C and 10°C, with Amritsar forecasting a high of 21°C and a low of approximately 8°C today.
Punjab and Haryana Weather Outlook
While the dense fog currently dominates the weather, a shift is expected as a fresh Western Disturbance approaches the region starting December 30. This system is likely to bring isolated light to moderate rainfall over Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, between December 31 and January 1, signaling a wet start to the New Year. Consequently, while minimum temperatures are expected to hold steady for the next 24 hours, they may rise by 2-4°C over the following three days due to increased cloud cover, trading the biting dry cold for potentially gloomy and damp conditions.