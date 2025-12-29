Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

Punjab and Haryana Weather Outlook

While the dense fog currently dominates the weather, a shift is expected as a fresh Western Disturbance approaches the region starting December 30. This system is likely to bring isolated light to moderate rainfall over Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, between December 31 and January 1, signaling a wet start to the New Year. Consequently, while minimum temperatures are expected to hold steady for the next 24 hours, they may rise by 2-4°C over the following three days due to increased cloud cover, trading the biting dry cold for potentially gloomy and damp conditions.