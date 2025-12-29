Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

Punjab and Haryana are under an intense cold wave and dense fog spell, with Chandigarh issuing an Orange Alert. Visibility dropped to zero in Amritsar and Patiala, while Hisar recorded a chilling 2.5°C. Dense fog is likely to persist until New Year's Eve.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert
Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alert Status: Orange alert for dense fog and cold wave in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab/Haryana.​

  • Temperature: Hisar (Haryana) lowest at 2.5°C; Chandigarh dipped to 5.6°C.​

  • Fog Impact: Zero visibility in Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Pathankot; 20m in Patiala.​

  • Forecast: Dense to very dense fog to continue till December 30-31; light rain possible Jan 1.​

  • Transport: Flight and train services severely disrupted due to poor visibility (<50m).

A severe winter spell has enveloped Punjab and Haryana today, December 29, 2025, paralyzing normal life with bone-chilling temperatures and blinding fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for both states, flagging "Cold Wave" conditions in isolated pockets where temperatures have plunged significantly below normal. The persistent fog layer has reduced visibility to near-zero in major cities like Amritsar and Patiala, leading to hazardous driving conditions and widespread transport delays. Authorities have urged residents to take precautions as the cold snap is expected to last through the end of the year.

Dense Fog and Visibility Crisis

The most immediate challenge for the region is the thick blanket of fog that descends during night and morning hours, with IMD reports confirming zero visibility in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Adampur, and Pathankot this morning. Conditions were similarly hazardous in Ludhiana, where visibility dropped to a mere 10 meters, and Patiala, which recorded 20 meters, while Haryana's Ambala reported visibility of just 50 meters. Meteorologists predict that dense to very dense fog (visibility <50m) will continue to shroud Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until December 30, with isolated pockets remaining affected through December 31, prompting strong advisories for cautious driving to prevent road collisions.

Related Content
Related Content
Delhi Weather Update - | Photo: PTI
Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued as AQI Hits 'Severe' and Dense Fog Grips Capital

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Temperature Plunge and Cold Wave

Mercury levels have taken a sharp nosedive across the region, most notably in Hisar, Haryana, which recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at a freezing 2.5°C. The joint capital, Chandigarh, also shivered under an Orange Alert with a minimum of 5.6°C, despite daytime highs hovering around 21.7°C. In Punjab, night temperatures in the northern districts have dipped below 5°C at several locations, while the southern parts are ranging between 5°C and 10°C, with Amritsar forecasting a high of 21°C and a low of approximately 8°C today.

UP-Bihar Weather Alert - | Photo: PTI
UP-Bihar Weather Alert: Cold Day Conditions and Dense Fog Engulf Region; Schools Alter Timings

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Punjab and Haryana Weather Outlook

While the dense fog currently dominates the weather, a shift is expected as a fresh Western Disturbance approaches the region starting December 30. This system is likely to bring isolated light to moderate rainfall over Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, between December 31 and January 1, signaling a wet start to the New Year. Consequently, while minimum temperatures are expected to hold steady for the next 24 hours, they may rise by 2-4°C over the following three days due to increased cloud cover, trading the biting dry cold for potentially gloomy and damp conditions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film