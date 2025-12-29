Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued as AQI Hits 'Severe' and Dense Fog Grips Capital

Delhi is under an Orange Alert today, December 29, 2025, battling severe air pollution and dense fog that has reduced visibility to 100 meters. The AQI has breached the hazardous 400-mark, while minimum temperatures have dipped to 7°C, prompting health and travel advisories.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Weather Update
Delhi Weather Update | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alert Status: Orange alert issued for very dense fog and severe pollution.​

  • Temperature: Minimum ~7°C, Maximum ~22°C; cold wave conditions persist.​

  • AQI Status: 'Severe' category (419+); Anand Vihar recorded a high of 457.​

  • Visibility: Dropped to 100m at Safdarjung; over 150 flights were delayed due to fog.​

  • Forecast: Dense fog likely to continue until December 31; mainly clear skies during the day.

The national capital woke up to a grey, hazardous morning today, December 29, 2025, as a double whammy of extreme pollution and dense fog tightened its grip on the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert, warning residents of significantly reduced visibility and worsening air quality. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) surging past the 400-mark into the 'Severe' zone and temperatures dipping to single digits, authorities are advising caution for commuters and those with respiratory issues.

Temperature and Fog Update

Winter conditions have intensified across Delhi‑NCR, with the minimum temperature dropping to around 7°C and the maximum likely to hover between 22°C and 24°C under cool daytime conditions. Light surface winds and strong night‑time cooling have allowed dense fog to form over large parts of the city, reducing visibility to nearly 100 metres at the Safdarjung observatory and about 500 metres at Palam during early morning hours. This combination of low visibility and persistent fog has severely impacted air and surface transport, leading to delays and disruptions of more than 150 flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport and slowing traffic on major roads during peak commute hours.

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi AQI Status: ‘Severe’ Air Quality

The air quality in Delhi has once again slipped into the ‘Severe’ category, with the 24‑hour average AQI around 419, driven largely by elevated concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 trapped close to the ground. Monitoring stations at locations such as Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Nehru Nagar have reported particularly hazardous values, with Anand Vihar touching an AQI of about 457, indicating extremely polluted conditions that can affect even healthy individuals on prolonged exposure. Health agencies are advising residents, especially children, the elderly, and people with asthma or cardiovascular disease, to limit outdoor activities, wear masks when stepping out, and avoid early‑morning or late‑night exertion when pollution and fog are both at their peak.

UP-Bihar Weather Alert - | Photo: PTI
UP-Bihar Weather Alert: Cold Day Conditions and Dense Fog Engulf Region; Schools Alter Timings

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Weather Forecast

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to persist over Delhi and neighbouring northern states during night and morning hours at least until December 31, keeping visibility frequently below safe levels for drivers and pilots. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 7–9°C over the next couple of days, while daytime maximums may gradually rise toward 23–25°C as a weak Western Disturbance modifies the wind pattern but stays too feeble to bring significant rain to the capital. In the absence of any major rainfall event, meteorologists indicate that pollutant dispersion will depend mainly on wind speed and mixing height, meaning that the improvement in AQI is likely to be slow and uneven across different parts of the city.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film