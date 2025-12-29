Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued as AQI Hits 'Severe' and Dense Fog Grips Capital

IMD Weather Forecast

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to persist over Delhi and neighbouring northern states during night and morning hours at least until December 31, keeping visibility frequently below safe levels for drivers and pilots. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 7–9°C over the next couple of days, while daytime maximums may gradually rise toward 23–25°C as a weak Western Disturbance modifies the wind pattern but stays too feeble to bring significant rain to the capital. In the absence of any major rainfall event, meteorologists indicate that pollutant dispersion will depend mainly on wind speed and mixing height, meaning that the improvement in AQI is likely to be slow and uneven across different parts of the city.