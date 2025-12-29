UP-Bihar Weather Alert: Cold Day Conditions and Dense Fog Engulf Region; Schools Alter Timings

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

In Uttar Pradesh, dense to very dense fog continues to affect both East and West UP, with the IMD indicating that West UP will remain under the fog cover at least till December 31 and East UP till January 1. Varanasi is seeing a minimum temperature of around 9°C and a maximum near 17°C, creating a pronounced chill as high humidity and light winds make it feel colder than the recorded values. The impact on education has been significant, with authorities in Kanpur ordering schools up to Class 12 to remain closed till January 1 due to the cold wave, while Varanasi has revised school timings to 10:00 AM–3:00 PM to help students avoid travel during the coldest and foggiest morning hours, and similar adjustments are being reported from other districts such as Bareilly.