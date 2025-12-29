UP-Bihar Weather Alert: Cold Day Conditions and Dense Fog Engulf Region; Schools Alter Timings

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are reeling under severe cold day conditions, with an orange alert issued for dense fog in 22 districts of Bihar. While minimum temperatures hover around 9°C in cities like Varanasi and Patna, schools in several UP districts have either closed or revised timings due to the harsh winter.

UP-Bihar Weather Alert
UP-Bihar Weather Alert | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Alert Status: Orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions in Bihar and East UP.​

  • Temperature: Minimums dipping to 9°C in Varanasi/Patna; Muzaffarpur recorded a high of just 13.2°C.​

  • Fog Impact: Visibility dropped below 50m in Gaya and parts of UP, disrupting transport.​

  • School Update: Schools in Kanpur closed temporarily; Varanasi revised timings to 10 am - 3 pm.​

  • Forecast: Dense fog to persist till Jan 1 in East UP and Bihar; no immediate relief from cold wave.

A biting cold wave accompanied by dense fog has tightened its grip on Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, disrupting daily life and triggering multiple alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visibility has dropped sharply in several cities, while icy north-westerly winds are keeping daytime temperatures well below normal, leading to cold day conditions across large parts of both states. In response to the deteriorating weather, local administrations, especially in Uttar Pradesh, have moved to protect schoolchildren by temporarily closing schools or pushing back opening timings.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

In Uttar Pradesh, dense to very dense fog continues to affect both East and West UP, with the IMD indicating that West UP will remain under the fog cover at least till December 31 and East UP till January 1. Varanasi is seeing a minimum temperature of around 9°C and a maximum near 17°C, creating a pronounced chill as high humidity and light winds make it feel colder than the recorded values. The impact on education has been significant, with authorities in Kanpur ordering schools up to Class 12 to remain closed till January 1 due to the cold wave, while Varanasi has revised school timings to 10:00 AM–3:00 PM to help students avoid travel during the coldest and foggiest morning hours, and similar adjustments are being reported from other districts such as Bareilly.

Bihar Weather Forecast

Bihar is in the middle of an intense winter spell, with the Meteorological Centre in Patna placing 22 districts under an orange alert for cold day conditions and dense fog. In cities like Muzaffarpur, maximum temperatures have plunged to about 13.2°C, barely a degree higher than the minimum, which amplifies the feeling of persistent cold throughout the day. Gaya has witnessed extremely dense fog with visibility dropping below 50 metres, while Patna has remained enveloped in thick fog during the morning hours as north-westerly winds of around 11–15 kmph further enhance the chill, and officials expect minimum temperatures in the capital to stay in the 8–10°C range for the next few days.

IMD Forecast for the Region

The IMD does not expect immediate relief for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with dense fog likely over East UP and Bihar until January 1, 2026, keeping morning and night travel risky. A fresh Western Disturbance around December 30 may bring isolated light rain to parts of West UP near December 31, while minimum temperatures across the plains should remain steady or dip slightly before rising by 2–3°C after a few days.

Tags

