UP-Bihar Weekly Weather Update: Dense Fog Continues with Cold Conditions

IMD's weekly weather forecast for dense fog in Uttar Pradesh till January 20 is confirmed.
UP weather forecast cold day conditions 6-9°C minimums persist through the week.
Bihar weather forecast: dense fog mornings, light rain 22-24 January expected.
Uttar Pradesh weekly weather forecast: Western disturbances bring precipitation from the 22nd onwards.
IMD weather update indicates dense to very dense fog conditions persist in the morning/night hours across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till January 21, 2026. Uttar Pradesh weather today records minimums of 6-9°C in many places, maximums of 20-22°C, and partly cloudy skies. Bihar weather today shows a similar pattern: 7-10°C lows, 19-21°C highs with shallow fog reducing visibility below 200m on highways.
Uttar Pradesh weekly weather forecast predicts two western disturbances affecting January 19 night onwards, bringing light-moderate rainfall January 22-24. Bihar weekly weather forecast warns of isolated thunderstorms in East UP, North Bihar January 23 accompanying precipitation. Cold day conditions are likely isolated pockets in the West UP January 17-18 before temperatures rise 2°C mid-week. Dense fog disrupts 25+ trains daily on the Lucknow-Varanasi route; road accidents rise 15% fog hours.
UP-Bihar Weather Conditions
Uttar Pradesh: Dense and very dense fog has been reported in cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Meerut and Varanasi, with visibility occasionally falling below 50 m in early morning hours, creating transport disruptions.
Bihar: Patna and other central districts are experiencing similarly cold mornings with significant humidity, sustaining widespread fog into daylight hours.
Transport Impacts: Dense fog continues to affect rail and road travel, with reports of train delays on Delhi-Patna routes and heightened caution urged for commuters.
Hospitals in major urban centres have noted an uptick in respiratory issues linked to cold and fog-pollution interactions, particularly among sensitive populations.
7-Day Regional Forecast Breakdown
The 7-day weather outlook for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar begins with dense fog continuing through January 20–21, especially in early mornings, before gradually easing later in the week. Morning visibility will remain low initially, with cold, partly cloudy conditions persisting. From January 22–24, light rain is expected in western Uttar Pradesh, and isolated showers and thunderstorms may occur across parts of Bihar, bringing temporary relief from fog and dry conditions.