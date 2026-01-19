UP-Bihar Weekly Weather Update: Dense Fog Continues with Cold Conditions

7-Day Regional Forecast Breakdown

The 7-day weather outlook for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar begins with dense fog continuing through January 20–21, especially in early mornings, before gradually easing later in the week. Morning visibility will remain low initially, with cold, partly cloudy conditions persisting. From January 22–24, light rain is expected in western Uttar Pradesh, and isolated showers and thunderstorms may occur across parts of Bihar, bringing temporary relief from fog and dry conditions.