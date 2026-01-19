Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

IMD weekly weather forecast warns light-moderate snowfall J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand higher reaches January 18-20. Below normal accumulations persist.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
J&K Snowfall Alert
J&K Snowfall Alert
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Snowfall alert issued in J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand, light-moderate January 18-20.

  • IMD weekly weather forecast western disturbances 2-3 systems affecting the Himalayas.

  • J&K temperature forecast Srinagar -2°C, Gulmarg -8°C, sub-zero continues.

  • Uttarakhand weekly weather report: Dehradun frost, hills light snow expected. 

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weekly forecast warns of light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from January 18 through January 20 as one to two western disturbances influence the western Himalayas. These systems, while not exceptionally strong, are expected to bring measurable snow accumulations above 3,400 m and above, along with associated cold weather and travel challenges in alpine regions.

Across Jammu & Kashmir, snowfall is forecast to affect both plains and higher reaches, with moderate snow in the valley and heavier accumulations at elevated tourist and pass regions following January 20. Minimum temperatures continue well below freezing in many districts, with Srinagar often near –2 °C and colder pockets remaining in the minus range.

In Himachal Pradesh, mid-hill stations like Shimla may see 1–3 inch snow totals, while high altitude areas such as Lahaul-Spiti could record 4–6+ inches by late January 20.

Uttarakhand’s higher reaches are also projected to receive light to moderate snow accumulations (2–5 cm) above approximately 3,400 m, while lower valleys remain frost-affected but mostly dry.

Related Content
Related Content

Regional Intensity & Temperatures

  • Jammu & Kashmir: Valley snowfall may range from 4 to 8 inches in low hills afrom nd 12 to 24 inches in high tourist hubs. Sub-zero temperatures prevail with districts like Baramulla and Anantnag regularly below freezing.

  • Himachal Pradesh: Temperatures in Shimla near 0 °C and Manali around –5 °C have been recorded; expect sustained cold through the alert period.

  • Uttarakhand: Valley frost lingers with Dehradun near 4 °C morning lows, and hills above 3,400 m receiving accumulating snowfall.

  • Leh and Ladakh continue to record extreme cold with temperatures frequently below –15 °C amid mountain winter patterns.

Punjab-Haryana Weather - | Photo- PTI
Punjab-Haryana Weekly Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued for January 22 to 24

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Safety & Impact Assessment

Forecasts warn of potential blockages on NH-44 between Srinagar and Jammu for up to 48 hours following snowfall. Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain closed from January 20–22 due to snow accumulation and hazardous conditions. In Uttarakhand, authorities have suspended treks on the Kedarnath route amid ongoing precipitation and cold weather. Power disruptions are anticipated in up to 20 percent of high-altitude villages as heavy snow and frost strain local grids.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Leads, Clinches 3rd Set

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Pole Starts Off Tournament Against Qualifier

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Anisimova Storms To Next Round; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  4. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

  5. Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

  4. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  5. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  5. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

Latest Stories

  1. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  2. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

  3. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

  4. Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

  5. Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

  6. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Leads, Clinches 3rd Set

  8. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK