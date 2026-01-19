Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

Snowfall alert issued in J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand, light-moderate January 18-20.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weekly forecast warns of light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from January 18 through January 20 as one to two western disturbances influence the western Himalayas. These systems, while not exceptionally strong, are expected to bring measurable snow accumulations above 3,400 m and above, along with associated cold weather and travel challenges in alpine regions.
Across Jammu & Kashmir, snowfall is forecast to affect both plains and higher reaches, with moderate snow in the valley and heavier accumulations at elevated tourist and pass regions following January 20. Minimum temperatures continue well below freezing in many districts, with Srinagar often near –2 °C and colder pockets remaining in the minus range.
In Himachal Pradesh, mid-hill stations like Shimla may see 1–3 inch snow totals, while high altitude areas such as Lahaul-Spiti could record 4–6+ inches by late January 20.
Uttarakhand’s higher reaches are also projected to receive light to moderate snow accumulations (2–5 cm) above approximately 3,400 m, while lower valleys remain frost-affected but mostly dry.
Regional Intensity & Temperatures
Jammu & Kashmir: Valley snowfall may range from 4 to 8 inches in low hills afrom nd 12 to 24 inches in high tourist hubs. Sub-zero temperatures prevail with districts like Baramulla and Anantnag regularly below freezing.
Himachal Pradesh: Temperatures in Shimla near 0 °C and Manali around –5 °C have been recorded; expect sustained cold through the alert period.
Uttarakhand: Valley frost lingers with Dehradun near 4 °C morning lows, and hills above 3,400 m receiving accumulating snowfall.
Leh and Ladakh continue to record extreme cold with temperatures frequently below –15 °C amid mountain winter patterns.
Safety & Impact Assessment
Forecasts warn of potential blockages on NH-44 between Srinagar and Jammu for up to 48 hours following snowfall. Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain closed from January 20–22 due to snow accumulation and hazardous conditions. In Uttarakhand, authorities have suspended treks on the Kedarnath route amid ongoing precipitation and cold weather. Power disruptions are anticipated in up to 20 percent of high-altitude villages as heavy snow and frost strain local grids.