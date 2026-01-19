Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weekly forecast warns of light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from January 18 through January 20 as one to two western disturbances influence the western Himalayas. These systems, while not exceptionally strong, are expected to bring measurable snow accumulations above 3,400 m and above, along with associated cold weather and travel challenges in alpine regions.