Snowfall Alert in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand: IMD Heavy Falls Warning

Jammu & Kashmir: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall is expected on January 22–23, with isolated heavy snow particularly likely in the Kashmir Valley. Road travel may be affected, especially in higher-altitude zones around Gulmarg and other passes, due to snow accumulation and reduced visibility.

Himachal Pradesh: Snow and rain activity is likely to spread to many mid- and high-elevation areas on January 23. An orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall has been issued for parts of the state, especially in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti regions. Lower hills may see hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong winds depending on elevation.