Snowfall Alert in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand: IMD Heavy Falls Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings across the Western Himalayan region, forecasting snowfall and rainfall activity from January 22 through January 26, 2026, driven by a series of active Western Disturbances. This system is expected to bring widespread precipitation, thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with impacts extending into the northwestern plains.
Key Weather Alerts
Jammu & Kashmir:
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall is expected on January 22–23, with isolated heavy snow particularly likely in the Kashmir Valley. Road travel may be affected, especially in higher-altitude zones around Gulmarg and other passes, due to snow accumulation and reduced visibility.
Himachal Pradesh:
Snow and rain activity is likely to spread to many mid- and high-elevation areas on January 23. An orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall has been issued for parts of the state, especially in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti regions. Lower hills may see hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong winds depending on elevation.
Uttarakhand:
Precipitation is expected to begin on January 22, intensifying on January 23 and continuing through January 25. Heavy snow is likely in the higher Himalayan districts, including Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag. Forecasts warn of possible road closures, landslides, and power disruptions in vulnerable areas.
Regional and Plains Weather
The western disturbances will also affect northwest India. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh may see isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall from January 22–24. Fog and cold wave conditions are forecast in parts of the plains during the period, with dense fog likely in isolated pockets overnight and in the mornings.
Safety and Preparedness
Travelers are advised to anticipate disruptions on mountain highways, carry winter gear, and check updated IMD bulletins frequently due to rapidly changing conditions. Residents in high-altitude zones should also be cautious of avalanches and snow loading on infrastructure.