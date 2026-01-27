Snowfall Warning Issued for Himachal Pradesh; Travel Disruptions Likely

IMD snowfall warning in Himachal Pradesh with fresh snow and rain forecast for Jan 27–28.
Himachal Pradesh weather today is cloudy with snow flurries at high elevations and chilly temps.
Snow likely in Shimla, Manali, Kullu, and other hill districts; cold day conditions persist.
Himachal Pradesh Snowfall Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a snowfall alert for Himachal Pradesh as a fresh western disturbance triggers widespread precipitation across the western Himalayan state. According to IMD forecasts, light to moderate snow and rain are likely over many parts of Himachal from the night of January 26 through January 28, with isolated heavy snowfalls expected on January 27 in the higher hill regions. This activity brings the winter weather into sharp focus, with tourists and residents experiencing significant cold conditions under the IMD alert for Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh Weather Today
As of today, many areas of Himachal Pradesh are seeing cloudy skies and chilly conditions, with snow flurries at higher elevations and rainfall in lower hill areas. Hill stations like Shimla and Manali have already recorded fresh snowfall, closing multiple roads and impacting transport across the state, including nearly 1,250 road closures due to heavy snow and rain. Shimla’s temperatures are currently in the single digits, with gusty winds contributing to cold-day conditions in some districts.
The Himachal Pradesh temperature today remains well below seasonal norms, with many districts enduring a strong winter chill and winter conditions intensifying under the IMD alert for the forecast period. These weather events are part of an active winter pattern affecting north India, where cold wave conditions and precipitation bands are moving across the higher Himalayas.
Himachal Pradesh Weekly Weather Forecast
Jan 27: Heavy snow and rainfall at isolated places; hail and gusty winds possible.
Jan 28: Cold wave and dense fog are likely over many districts.
Jan 29: Continued cold wave conditions with fog in valleys.
Jan 30–31: Cold wave with persistent fog patches in the lower hills.
Feb 1–2: No major warnings; conditions may gradually stabilise.
Travelers and residents are advised to monitor weather updates, expect slippery roads in higher reaches, and plan journeys accordingly. Fresh snowfall boosts winter tourism but can disrupt road and power services in affected areas.