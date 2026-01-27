Snowfall Warning Issued for Himachal Pradesh; Travel Disruptions Likely

Himachal Pradesh Snowfall Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a snowfall alert for Himachal Pradesh as a fresh western disturbance triggers widespread precipitation across the western Himalayan state. According to IMD forecasts, light to moderate snow and rain are likely over many parts of Himachal from the night of January 26 through January 28, with isolated heavy snowfalls expected on January 27 in the higher hill regions. This activity brings the winter weather into sharp focus, with tourists and residents experiencing significant cold conditions under the IMD alert for Himachal Pradesh.