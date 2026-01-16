Snowfall Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy Snow Predicted from January 20

The India Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall alert in Jammu & Kashmir for heavy to very heavy snow from January 20-25, 2026, marking the season's first major winter event. J&K snowfall prediction indicates 70% probability of moderate to heavy snowfall even in Kashmir plains, including Srinagar, while higher reaches like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam face very heavy accumulations. IMD alert for J&K warns of 2-3 powerful western disturbances impacting the region, with the most intense system arriving post-January 20.