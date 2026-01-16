Snowfall Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy Snow Predicted from January 20

IMD alert for J&K warns heavy snowfall January 20-25 across Kashmir plains, higher reaches. Check Jammu and Kashmir weather forecast for travel safety.

Snowfall Alert in Jammu & Kashmir
Snowfall Alert in Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
  • Snowfall alert in Jammu & Kashmir issued for January 20-25 by the meteorological department.

  • Kashmir snowfall prediction shows 70% chance in the plains, heavy falls in tourist areas.

  • J&K weather forecast indicates 2-3 western disturbances affecting the region through January 25.

  • Jammu and Kashmir temperature forecast drops below -10°C during peak snow events.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall alert in Jammu & Kashmir for heavy to very heavy snow from January 20-25, 2026, marking the season's first major winter event. J&K snowfall prediction indicates 70% probability of moderate to heavy snowfall even in Kashmir plains, including Srinagar, while higher reaches like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam face very heavy accumulations. IMD alert for J&K warns of 2-3 powerful western disturbances impacting the region, with the most intense system arriving post-January 20.

Jammu and Kashmir weather forecast shows sub-zero temperatures persisting through the Chillai Kalan period, currently recording -6°C to -13°C in higher altitudes. J&K snowfall alert today emphasizes preparation for road blockages, power disruptions, and landslide risks in vulnerable areas. Authorities advise stocking essentials, avoiding unnecessary travel, and preparing for potential week-long harsh weather. Tourist destinations prepare for heavy snow, transforming ski resorts into prime conditions.

Regional Snowfall Intensity

Kashmir snowfall prediction targets plains with moderate falls (4-8 inches), while tourist hubs expect 12-24 inches of accumulation. Jammu regions face a rain-snow mix with lighter falls in the plains. Higher reaches above 8,000 feet guarantee heavy snow cover. The Pir Panjal range faces blizzard conditions with 30+ inches possible. Ladakh's higher altitudes record extreme temperatures of -20°C during peak events. Sonamarg ski resorts anticipate record-breaking 3-foot powder depths.

Preparation and Safety Guidelines

J&K weekend weather update remains dry before a major change on January 18 onwards. Jammu & Kashmir weather forecast urges road clearance teams and emergency supplies readiness. Travelers check NH-44 Srinagar-Jammu status; airports monitor visibility. Locals secure livestock, insulate homes against -15°C wind chills. Power backup generators essential for remote villages. Avalanche warnings have been issued for the Sonamarg-Gumri road. Tourists are advised to postpone valley travel from January 20-22.

